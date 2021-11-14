Lucía Méndez shared that it was her pet who noticed the alleged presence of the deceased producer (Photo: Instagram / @ luciamendezof)

The Mexican actress, Lucía Méndez, confessed how she prepared for menopause and what treatment she used so as not to suffer from the symptoms that, in many cases, afflict women during this stage of their life. What’s more, She spoke of her new courtship with a man a few years younger than her.

During an interview broadcast this Sunday in Acts Sunday, the famous 66-year-old actress revealed that he went to a specialist doctor, where he received treatment to regulate the hormonal changes that his body would go through.

“I went to the gynecologist and I had a good ‘chip’ of hormones, That ‘s what I did. The fact that being a mature woman, whether I am a grandmother, I am happy to be a grandmotherIt does not mean that it is not open to love, passion, desire. To put on my hormones and feel like I was at full throttle”, He expressed, also in reference to his new courtship.

However, despite feeling extremely happy in her new relationship, The actress assured that she is not yet ready to present it publicly: “I’m not going to talk about him, I’m never going to say who he is. When I am more sure I will present it, but in the meantime I will not present it ”, she added.

Photo: Instagram @ luciamendezof / Uriel Santana

During the same interview that was broadcast in different media, she assured that her partner is 15 years younger than her: “I am dating someone, he waters the little plant for me, why not? Yes of course. I am still of an age to deserve. (He is younger than me) About 15 years, more or less, is that I I am a young spirit (…) when I see him I have a great time, I enjoy life, I do not commit myself and he does not commit, simply we live in the moment and that’s it, “he told the press.

Since his arrival on Mexican television, the singer was also one of the artists most admired for her beautyFor this reason, she had an affair with different characters such as Luis Miguel, Eduardo Yáñez or the producer Pedro Torres, whom she married.

For this reason, she stated that she already feels ready to start new projects in her life as her bioseireWell, you are in a good place both emotionally and professionally. Although a few months ago he assured that she did not feel ready to expose her life in a biographical series because having seen the result produced by other projects such as Luis Miguel: the series realized that many people could be hurt if intimate passages are disclosed, now think otherwise.

“Nor am I Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta, I have never beenor, but I don’t have such a stormy life either. In other words, just as Lupita D’Alessio dared to tell, or like Luis Miguel himself, now we see him with the glass in his hand “, said the protagonist of Colorina captured by the camera Gossip.

Photo: Instagram / @luciamendezof

He assured that what he would expose is as it is, he would not only portray his good moments, but also the bad ones, in addition to that he would like to talk about those people who were important in his life and he considers it necessary to present how it is that, in some way, they marked her.

“I am thinking about them because it is not so easy, but I do want to tell the truth, I do want to. What is my personality like? It is net ”, he sentenced.

His courtship with Micky has been the one that has caused the most stir because he is younger than her for more than 10 years and Méndez has assured that Luis Miguel himself confessed that she was the great love of his life, so it would have been very difficult for him to forget her.

Another of his romances that attracted the most attention was the one he would have had with Yáñez

KEEP READING:

Lucía Méndez has a new boyfriend and is 15 years younger than her

How was the romance of Lucía Méndez and Luis Miguel

What was the famous one that El Tigre Azcárraga punished