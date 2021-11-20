Lucas González was 17 years old. He died after being shot in the head. Three city policemen in the sights of Justice

Amnesty International alerted this Friday the “excessive and abusive use of force by the police ”in Argentina , when the case of Lucas Gonzalez, the 17-year-old boy shot in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Barracas by policemen who were in civilian clothes. In this sense, they expressed their “maximum concern” and reiterated the diagnosis of the presence of violence in the Security Forces.

“As a result of the murder of Lucas González, the human rights organization reiterates its diagnosis regarding the frequent presence of violence, mistreatment, assassinations, disappearances and torture. These facts are a intolerable violation of the commitments assumed by the State on the use of force and the protection of people ”, they said in a statement.

In addition, the Executive Director of Amnesty International, Mariela BelskiHe stressed that “the case of Lucas González is moving and painful, this extreme violence cannot be repeated. You must advance in a urgent and effective investigation on the facts and responsibilities of the case, but it is not enough. The repetition of police violence requires a serious and definitive commitment from all the jurisdictions of the country to guarantee that we will not have another case like Lucas’.

In the report, they recalled that according to international human rights law, any use of force by security agents must be exceptional and used as a last resort; must comply with the international obligations contracted by the State in the matter of human rights, especially that of respecting and protecting the right to life, physical integrity, dignity and security of the person ”.

They also recalled the four basic requirements that they must respect:

-Principle of legality: the police power to use force must be sufficiently substantiated and at the service of a legitimate objective pre-established by law.

-Principle of necessity: The forces should use non-violent means to the extent possible before resorting to the use of force and firearms.

-Principle of proportionality: When the use of force is unavoidable, security agents must act with restraint and in proportion to the seriousness of the crime and the legitimate objective pursued. In sum, this principle means that law enforcement officials are only authorized to endanger a life if it is for the purpose of saving or protecting others.

-Accountability: control and accountability is an essential requirement to discourage the institutionalization of abuse of force and impunity and thus generate higher levels of trust.

Regarding the use of firearms, international standards provide that police forces may only use lethal weapons when it is strictly unavoidable to protect life. And, furthermore, before using them, officers must identify themselves as such and give clear warning of their intention to use its.

“Specifically regarding the rules that govern the Buenos aires city, Law 5,688 of the Comprehensive Public Security System incorporates these international principles and in its article 97 provides that to make use of direct force ‘police personnel must identify themselves and give prior warning, except when this endangers the protected persons or the service official, creates a risk to their life or that of other people, or is inappropriate or useless given the circumstances of the case, ‘”they added.

Amnesty International called on the State for “an urgent and impartial investigation into the acts of police violence that culminated” in the death of Lucas. In addition, they highlighted “the importance of having robust systems of supervision and control over the operations or civilian brigades carried out by the police in the City. Finally, the organization reiterates the urgent need for the implementation of structural measures given that these types of cases are not isolated events in the Argentine Republic ”.

