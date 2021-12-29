The ‘Class 1’ adventure in collaboration with the Super GT blew up in the face of the DTM. With no room for maneuver to advance its electrification plans, the series managed by ITR has had to adhere to the GT3 regulation. Even with small adjustments that mark differences with other series, the DTM has gone from being a championship with exclusive regulations to sharing a technical base with a large number of championships. For that reason, the DTM wants to jump into electrical competition as soon as possible and 2023 is seen as the first year of a new stage. But nevertheless, Lucas Di Grassi believes that the DTM does not need to go electric to remain a relevant series. The Formula E driver is a UN ambassador and a strong advocate for zero-emission mobility.

Despite competing in Formula E and being a strong advocate of electric mobility, Lucas Di Grassi believes that all categories should not follow the same path, betting on other formulas in line with the changes in the industry while betting on greater respect for the environment. A confirmed opinion regarding the DTM with his two appearances in the series as ‘wild card’: “We have to assess the different technologies and applications that exist. Thus, the DTM does not need to be fully electric to be relevant. I think each category should focus on a specific way to develop future technology and there are options like biofuels. I think the DTM has many ways of maintaining its relevance in the sport».

Di Grassi added: «I think the DTM shouldn’t be fully electric at this stage. It can skyrocket your costs and teams and manufacturers are unprepared right now. The technology is not yet affordable to be introduced effectively. For example, can become carbon neutral keeping combustion engines with their sound. There are other technologies such as biofuel, the DTM can follow this route and make a difference. The ‘drive-by-wire’ concept can make the DTM a very relevant vehicle concept. I am very impressed with what the DTM has achieved as it has managed to drastically reduce costs with regulatory change and maintain its appeal to the public. With GT3 cars the show is good, above all because there is an effective ‘Balance of Performance’ ”.