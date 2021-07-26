Second race of the London ePrix.. Safety Car with a somewhat slow development., which together with an almost simulated stop allows him to get back on track in the lead.. As a result, Lucas Di Grassi received a ‘Drive Through’, but was not informed by the team of the sanction in an ordeal from Audi to the organization. As a result of this fact,

The commissioners have justified the sanction on Lucas Di Grassi explaining that the Brazilian did not stop the car completely in the pit box, something that happened because of the slippery concrete guy from the pit lane. All in all, the schism within Formula E is clear and Audi has decided to reflect its discontent with the category with this disobedience, connoisseurs of the German brand who leave the contest in a few weeks. In fact, Audi received a fine of 50,000 euros for not notifying Lucas Di Grassi of the sanction, although they will only have to pay 5,000 euros.

Lucas Di Grassi has assumed the sanction when seeing that he had not stopped his Audi e-tron FE07 completely in his pit box, knowing that this error prevented him from taking advantage of this ‘loophole’ of the regulations to win the London ePrix. And it is that the interpretation of Article 38.11 of the Sports Regulations enabled Audi’s strategy. A ‘legal vacuum’ that the brand would have taken advantage of if Lucas Di Grassi had stopped the car in full and that It is a blow to the chin to Formula E after ‘correcting’ the regulations for a similar episode in Berlin, although under ‘Full Course Yellow’. They will have to do it again for situations with Safety Car, but the image of the championship is again in question.