Lucas Auer had a really interesting first stage in the DTM. After a first year of pure learning, an almost indispensable requirement at that time in the contest, the Austrian achieved one victory in 2016, three in 2017 and up to four podiums in 2018. On his return to the series, with the help of BMW, he added another triumph to his record. Almost as if it were a requirement to fulfill, in 2021 he has achieved two more victories at the wheel of Team Winward’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo. With these two wins and two other podiums, Auer finished fifth overall.

Like other drivers on the grid, Lucas Auer has had to wait for the last third of the season to find his best results, once you have learned more about the secrets to getting the most out of your GT3: «The grid in the DTM this year was very strong. There were former DTM drivers, GT3 specialists, young talents and Formula 1 aces. Add to that a wide variety of top-tier brands and teams. I think the result has been exciting. With everything, my goal was not just to be in the top ten, I wanted to achieve victories».

Along these lines, the Austrian driver added: «The victories at Assen and Hockenheim have been the highlights of the season for me. That’s not something you have to think about for a long time, it seems obvious. I still can’t talk about my 2022 plans, but I acknowledge that I would like to repeat the program with the Winward team. They already have a lot of experience with GT3 vehicles, much more than I can have with it. Mercedes. The team has been a great help to me in that regard. Hopefully we can continue this relationship and be more successful together next year.