Luca Engstler was proclaimed champion of the 2021 WTCR Junior Trophy in an agonizing final in Sochi. In fact, Gilles Magnus had everything in hand to win the title, but the Belgian’s abandonment in the second race on the Russian track allowed Engstler to clinch the championship by just one point. The German, at 21, has become the second WTCR Junior Champion, picking up the baton from Bence Boldizs, another of the drivers who have fought for the championship this year. A success for Luca Engstler that is also balm for Hyundai Motorsport, since the South Korean firm has been able to celebrate at least one success at the end of a season of lights and shadows in the debut of the new Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

Although it has also been a year of lights and shadows for Luca engstler, the 21-year-old German driver found himself in the ideal situation in Sochi to win the Junior championship: «I am happy to secure the Junior WTCR title.. We arrived at the last weekend of competition with very limited options and it was even worse on Saturday because we did not have the qualification we wanted. We opted to take a risk on a wet track and it didn’t work out. The races were good, but we couldn’t wait for this ending. When they told me from the team that if I finished in the position I had I would win the title, it was a difficult and exciting situation at the same time. It was a great day and a great success in parallel to the retirement of Gabriele Tarquini, a pilot who has helped me a lot in my jump to WTCR ».

Gilles Magnus: “Winning the WTCR Trophy is something positive, I can be happy” Read news

Engstler’s success has been based on consistency, rather than victories with him. Hyundai: “I think we got off to an amazing start at the Nordschleife. We got off to a great start, but the competition has been tough. We made some mistakes, but I think at this level we were able to be the team with the fewest mistakes. ANDIt is very important to learn and take advantage of the season. I am a bit sad because a new season has ended, but we have managed to secure another title. We are going to celebrate this success, but our focus is already on next year. We want to step up and be even more competitive, even if this year we have had moments where we have managed to have a good rhythm.