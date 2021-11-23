Emilo Lozoya Austín, former CEO of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), obtained a 14-day extension for his lawyers to review and prepare his defense against the accusations of illicit association, bribery and operations with resources of illicit origin for the purchase at a surcharge of a fertilizer plant from the Agronitrogenados company.

The legal defense Emilio Lozoya requested the extension to José Artemio Zúñiga Mendoza, Specialized District Judge in the Accusatory Criminal System, attached to the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the North Prison, since he has not had access to certain acts of the investigation of Agronitrogenados.

“It is the first time that there is opposition from the parties in an extension of the complementary investigation in this criminal case,” said José Artemio Zúñiga Mendoza.

The judge of the Judicial Power of the Federation authorized the extension of the complementary investigation for 14 more calendar days for the criminal case of Agronitrogenados.

On December 3, 2021, the extension for the review of the Agronitrogenados investigation folder and the Odebrecht case expires.

This is how Emilio Lozoya arrived

On March 23, 2020, the Mexican Embassy requested the extradition of citizen Emilio Lozoya Austin, director of Pemex, for his prosecution for the crimes of illicit association, bribery and operations with resources of illicit origin.

“The defendant, before occupying the position of CEO of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), committed to the company Altos Hornos de México, represented by Alonso Ancira Elizondo, to obtain that he was illegally awarded construction contracts in Mexico, in exchange for an amount of money, that later Emilio Lozoya used for the purchase of a property ”, say the Spanish authorities.

From June to November 2012, AHMSA made five transfers for $ 3.4 million to a Swiss bank account of Tochos Holding, which was created by Emilio Lozoya half a year earlier.

“The former director of Pemex transferred his shares and assets of the company to his sister Susana Lozoya Austin, who was the beneficiary on the date of the aforementioned AHMSA transfers,” says the document released in early July 2020.

“Both entities (that is Tochos Holding and AHMSA) did not maintain relations or commercial ties,” clarifies the documentation of the National Court of Spain.

From September 4 to November 20, 2012, Emilio Lozoya was part of the transitional cabinet of Enrique Peña Nieto, president-elect by the PRI, after receiving proof of the electoral result by the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Branch.

“On November 16, 2010, September 27, November 23 and December 22, 2011, Tochos Holding entered different banks whose ownership corresponded to Emilio Lozoya Austin a total of 60 thousand dollars, without cause that justifies said payments, “he adds.

Tocho Holding entered a total amount of 2 million 580 thousand dollars on November 7 and 13, 2012, “indicating as the concept of the operation“ Ladera No. 20, house ll Col. Lomas de Bezares ”.

On November 14, 2012, Emilio Lozoya Austin, as buyer, acquired this property from Lorena in a public deed for the amount of 2 million 580 thousand dollars.

The Spanish National Court said that on December 17, 2013, in his capacity as CEO of the company Pemex, he proposed to the Board of Directors to buy the assets of the Agro Nitrogenized fertilizer plant, owned by Alonso Ancira Elizondo.

“Despite the various reports that advised against the purchase, given that the plant had been inactive for 14 years, so it was necessary to invest a large amount of money to return to normal operation, the purchase was carried out through a dated contract on December 20, 2013, ”said the Spanish agency.

The extradition request requested from the government of Spain says that the amount of 264 million dollars was established as a price. “Due to the deteriorating situation of (Agronitrogenados) it was necessary to carry out investments for its rehabilitation amounting to 450 million dollars.”

The Spanish National Court described that Emilio Lozoya Austin in 2009, when he held the position of director of the World Economic Forum of Latin America, held multiple meetings with the Superintendent director of the Norberto Odebrecht construction company in Mexico: develop business in that country “.

Subsequently and until 2012, he served as a consultant to structure Odebrecht’s programs to facilitate contacts with businessmen from the Mexican Republic, which resulted in the company obtaining various construction contracts.

“In exchange for the help provided to the Odebrecht Superintendent Director for his positioning in Veracruz, Tamaulipas and Hidalgo in March 2012, Emilio Lozoya requested to make a payment in his favor to support the political campaign of the PRI party.”

In the months of April to June and in November 2012, Odebrecht made eight transfers for 4 million dollars to the Latin America Asia Capital Holding LTD and Zecapan companies linked to Emilio Lozoya and his family.

“Part of this amount was allocated on August 23, 2013, to the purchase of a property for one million 900 dollars in the state of Guerrero by the wife of the claimed Sonia.”

In 2013, Emilio Lozoya Austin directly awarded the Odebrecht company a contract for 1,436 million 398 thousand pesos for works in the old Tula refinery, which should have been tendered publicly and internationally.

In exchange for the works, Odebrecht paid 6 million in exchange for the award of the work that it finally obtained, signing the public works contract in February 2014.

“Of this amount, Emilio Lozoya Austin was paid a total of 5 million dollars, through five transfers to the bank account, whose ownership corresponded to the company Zecapan SA, which were carried out on December 6 and 12, 2013, 24 February 11 and March 20, 2014 ″, concludes the Spanish National Court.

