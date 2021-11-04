Get the Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X | S now and instantly expand the capacity of your next-generation Xbox console with up to 1 TB more capacity. A card specially designed for Xbox Series X | S so that nothing is affected when you use it; not graphics, not load times, not frame rate.

Microsoft reveals new memory expansion cards for Xbox Series X | S of different sizes

The expansion card specially designed for Xbox Series X | S

You’ll get 1 TB more storage without sacrificing the performance of your next-gen Xbox console at all, thereby experiencing faster load times. Plus, take it anywhere and pick up where you left off and take full advantage of the power of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Take advantage of this offer and get the Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X | S at an incredible price.

Last updated on 2021-10-11. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.