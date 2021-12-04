We have always said that it’s the details that make the difference and those that convert a look routine into something special. Both shoes or bags and belts and, of course, the jewelry that we wear. They are a quick and easy way to not only raise our look but also to mark our personality.

Because in the end the jewelry that we wear (or stop wearing, that not wearing anything is also a message) in a certain way define us. Today we are going to focus on earrings, an accessory that in addition to completing our looks, frames and makes our face shine.

When choosing jewelry there are two teams: those who prefer gold and unconditional lovers of silver. In honor of the latter, today we are going to make a selection of some of our favorite silver earrings low cost (that do not exceed 30 euros), with models for all occasions:

Silver hoops





A hoop earring is an essential in the jewelry box of practically all women, either for day-to-day or special occasions. And this Parfois model that we find in El Corte Inglés is the perfect size so we don’t have to take them off all day. 9.99 euros.

Sun and moon earrings





If we are looking for some fun and different earrings, either for the main as for a second or third slopeThese from Singularu seem ideal to us. 29.95 euros.

Polar Moon Spark Silver Earrings – Women’s jewelry

Zirconia earrings





If we look for a more delicate model to take with outfits Groomed or on special occasions these Luxenter earrings with zircons are the best. 19.90 euros.

Lotus Earrings





This other model combines comfort and elegance, being able to be worn perfectly on a daily basis but standing out with a black dress or a collected one. 19 euros.

Hoop earrings





This Singularu model is a variation of the classic hoop earrings something more modern and different. 19.95 euros.

SINGULARU ® – Maia S earrings – Women’s jewelry

Silver creepers





Climbers are a slope that looks a lot, especially if your design includes sparkling stones (zircons in this case) like these from Oksilver. That is why they could not be absent from the selection. 23.95 euros.

Time Road Earrings





These other earrings are also more “groomed” than the rest and they will give full prominence to our face if we wear them with an updo. 22 euros.





