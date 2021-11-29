“In sweet memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius, with the presentation of its spring-summer 2022 collection, on November 30 “in Miami, the French luxury group announced on social networks.

In an Instagram teaser for the show dubbed “Virgil Was There”, a black teenager can be seen riding a bicycle who then hangs from a hot air balloon with the LV logo.

Son of Ghanaian immigrants and the first great black designer recognized in the world of fashion, committed to the consolidation of African-American culture, Virgil Abloh reached in 2018 one of the most envied positions in the male sector of fashion and luxury, at the head of LVMH’s flagship brand, world number one in this field.

“Virgil was not only a friend, a great collaborator, a creative genius, a visionary and a ‘shaker’, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our time. Opening the way for future generations “, declared Michael Burke, CEO of Louis Vuitton, in the account of the group in the network Instagram.

“He was an eternal optimist who believed that anything was possible. In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton continue to proudly celebrate his legacy with one last show in Miami, according to his wishes, “he concluded.