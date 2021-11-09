Lotus has launched all the machinery to start the promotion of what will be its first 100% electric SUV. This new model, known as “Type 132” and whose final name is a mystery, will fight in the E segment and will be ready to storm the market in 2022. It is the first in a list of important launches.

The launch of the new Lotus Emira is the finishing touch to a whole chapter in the modern history of the brand Lotus. Now, the iconic British firm has launched all its machinery (backed by the Chinese colossus Geely) with the aim of materializing its transition process towards fully electric mobility and, above all, to become a relevant actor in electrification.

In a short space of time Lotus will introduce four new electric cars. An ambitious product offensive that will bear its first short-term fruit. What’s more, the company has started a promotional campaign for this first launch that will be in a position to storm the market in no time. A model that will materialize start of a new era for Lotus.

The first electric SUV from Lotus is known as “Type 132”

Lotus previews the «Type 132», its first 100% electric SUV



The British company has published a very interesting preview of what will be its first 100% electric SUV. A model that is known internally as “Type 132” and that he is called to play a leading role. Through a brief video, Lotus shows in detail the active grill that it will use. A technical solution that will maximize air management for cooling and / or improving frontal aerodynamics.

The development process of this new electric is being carried out on the Lotus Premium platform. An architecture that allows wheelbases from 2,899 mm to 3,100 mm respectively. It will be used in vehicles that will deal with from segment C to E, which is where the aforementioned SUV that is underway will be framed.

Another key has to do, logically, with the battery pack that you can accommodate in your gut. The platform noted above, according to Lotus, is compatible with batteries from 92 kWh to 120 kWh. Equally relevant, it will feature 800-volt high-speed charging technology. In addition, the brand warned that it will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3 seconds.

Lotus electric SUV will arrive in 2022



It is true that these figures are not particularly specific, but it suggests that the Lotus Type 132

It will have advanced technology to offer high performance together with an acceptable autonomy.

The launch is set for the next year 2022 and will wear the seal “Made in China”. Furthermore, the development process is being carried out by two teams, one based in the United Kingdom and the other located in that Asian country. China is positioned as a crucial market for this and the future electric vehicles that the Lotus brand will launch.