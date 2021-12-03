Netflix series Lost in Space he struggled for two seasons with his most glaring flaws. From its real script problems, a cliché story without much interest and flat characters. The remake of the well-known television show was a collection of problems that were extended to become more complicated. Especially when didn’t find a way to be more than a generic show who used science fiction codes without skill.

The third season had the mission of giving the story of identity. Or even to give some interest to a superficial and monotonous narrative with more low moments than highs. But does not succeed and also ends up collapsing in a series full of plot and visual mistakes. The final season of Lost in Space it is a journey through common places. What’s worse, it reaffirms the status of the by-product program with no other intention than to use nostalgia.

The mix of predictable twists, trivial storytelling, and characters that blur as the plot progresses lead to a disappointing ending. One that also makes it clear that fiction never managed to distance itself from the original production or find its own voice. Despite his attempts and a second season that painstakingly traced the first, the last season of Lost in Space it completely collapses again. For its closing chapter it is clear that it was a failed opportunity that had few opportunities to climb the slope.

‘Lost in space’ and the poor decisions of a soft script

For its final season, finally the great destiny of reaching Alpha Centauri of the expedition led by the Robinsons crystallizes. But he does it in the worst possible conditions. In the last episodes of the previous season, the family took separate destinies. And in fact, that forced and artificial separation is one of the many low points at the end of the adventure.

Will and Judy Robinson end up becoming leaders almost by accident. With the obvious intention of emulate as many fictions of children who lead disaster situations, Lost in Space It exalts them as visible heads. But the attempt knows little and must deal with the fact that the plot line does not hold up in any way. The same happens with the difficulties they go through and the very fact of the plot center of the season.

There is no greater interest in showing your concern, fear or urgency

Jupiter 2 repair turns into a suicide-scale mission. And while the argument finds a way to solve the problem of posing a complicated mission in the worst conditions, the premise collapses. He does it because of the clumsiness of the script when raising fear, hopelessness and, in the end, the challenge of a similar circumstance. Again, Lost in Space she’s more interested in showing worn-out sci-fi tropes than telling anything.

The same goes for his parents Maureen and John. They both travel the universe in an attempt to repair Jupiter 1 and rescue their children. But there is no greater interest in showing your concern, fear or urgency. The argument has real difficulties in establishing the notion about pain, absence or loss. More interested in worlds rendered in bright pastel tones, Lost in Space It gets monotonous you should hardly focus on anything other than the visuals.

Both stories are destined to converge and they do. But the hasty development of the script, causes them not to do it in the most intelligent or effective way. For its closure – sweetened, linear and tedious – the series completes a complicated path that took efforts to finish. A messy effort that converts to Lost in Space in a missed opportunity for a correct television Space Opera.