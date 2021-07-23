Lost in Random presents date and new gameplay trailer during EA Play Live

During last year’s EA Play Live we got to know Lost in Random, a curious adventure whose artistic section reminded us a lot of that of the movies of Tim Burton. Today, during the EA Play Live 2021 we have been able to see a new Lost in Random gameplay trailer and discover a little more about this promising title that will combine 3D platforming and action. Then we leave you with the video in question so that you can enjoy it and know more about what the combat system of the card-based game will be like.

If you have followed the track of the game developed by Zoink AB You will know that it will go on sale this summer and now, thanks to the Electronic Arts digital event, we have known the exact date on which it will do so. It will be on September 10 when Lost in Random hit PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Therefore, there is almost nothing left for us to have the opportunity to enjoy this striking and promising adventure. Of course, as always, should Electronic Arts or Zoink AB give any more important information prior to the release of Lost in Random, we’ll be here to get it to you as soon as possible.

More from EA Play Live

