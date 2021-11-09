Lost Ark: everything you need to know about statistics and their influence on your character

Statistics are very important in Lost Ark, as they are in most games. From the level-up phase to the endgame of the game, all objects must be studied in order to optimize your character and make him gain considerable power.

To better prepare you for the arrival of the game, this article presents the statistics of the game, but also and above all, its effects, since although some are similar to what we know in other Western MMOs, their effects are not always identical to them.

Basic statistics

These stats are the heart of your character, as their utility and impact vary, with the exception of Vitality, depending on the archetype you play. A warrior will not have the same interest in intelligence as a magician, for example. Only vitality is common to all archetypes and has the same general effect: it increases the maximum number of life points of the character.

Strength: Increases the damage dealt by all classes of the warrior archetype.

Dexterity : Increases the damage dealt by all classes of the fighter and sniper archetypes.

Intelligence: Increases the damage dealt by all classes of the Wizard and Assassin archetypes.

Vitality: increases the maximum number of life points of the character regardless of the archetype you use.

Important: Unlike many games, especially those based on “classic” RPGs like WoW Classic or Dark Age of Camelot, strength, dexterity, and intelligence only increase the damage dealt by associated archetypes, nothing more. While in other games they would have increased blocking chances, mana regeneration or hitting chances: this is not the case in Lost Ark.

