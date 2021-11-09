Lost Ark: Choose the class of your character with a diagram that is as fun as it is useful

Lost Ark is the title of the moment. The cult game in Asia is finally expanding to the West and is now available on Steam. Of course, at the moment it is a closed beta, but we have you covered with our dedicated article so you can get access right away.

Surely you are dying to start playing, but before doing so you will need to perform one more action… And perhaps the most important of all: choosing which class will be your first character in Lost Ark. With it it will be the one with which you make your first leveo, and also with which you discover the game mechanics, enemies and all the content of the MMORPG published by Amazon Games.

For this reason, we have in front of us one of the most useful tools for these first days of Lost Ark: a token that tells us which class we should use with our first character.

According to this table, the first question that we will have to ask ourselves when deciding which class of the 18 available we are going to use is whether we want to be DPS, support or a bit of both. This already makes it clear to us that the two available supports are both the Bard and the Paladin.

But if we continue on the other side, that of the DPS, we ask ourselves the following question: Do we want range or close attack? That will make us opt for the gunners and the summoning mage, or for the Warriors , Martial Artists and Assassins . More special is the case of the Lanza Gunner , who can do a little of everything and will satisfy those who want to support their teammates as well as attack rivals.

If you want to take a look at the in-depth classes, we recommend you visit our Lost Ark guides, where we tell you a little more about their skills and peculiarities.