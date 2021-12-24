Lost animation of Sonic Chronicles arises

In 2008, BioWare, the people behind Mass Effect, gave us Sonic Chronicles: Dark Brotherhood, an RPG for the Nintendo DS. While this title has given a lot to talk about in recent years, a cutscene was recently revealed that was removed from the original release.

Recently, a Twitter user shared the initial cutscenes for Sonic Chronicles, which were removed prior to the official launch of this title. This work was created by Joel MacMillan and Nick DiLiberto, a couple of animators who carried out all this process by hand and in their own homes.

Sonic Chronicles (2008) unreleased 2D intro cinematic. This has never been shown before in its entirety. pic.twitter.com/T7wgxKqmb6 – Jonathan Cooper (@GameAnim) December 21, 2021

Instead of using this fantastic work, at the end of the day a fairly generic introduction was opted for. At the moment it is unknown why this work was not part of the final version. Fortunately, This animation was not lost, and surely now it will be in the hands of the fans to incorporate this section into the RPG.

Via: Jonathan Cooper