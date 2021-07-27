Los Santos Tuners breaks records and Rockstar celebrates it

Last week it was launched Los Santos Tuners, the latest update for GTA Online. Said update broke a new player record for Rockstar gameswho are giving away GTA $ 250 thousand to all users who log in to the game until August 1.

A huge thank you to our amazing GTA Online community – we’re extremely humbled to share that more players joined GTA Online for the launch of Los Santos Tuners than any update ever! In thanks, we’re dropping GTA $ 250K in everyone’s accounts shortly. See you on the streets of LS! pic.twitter.com/VrqXgCNNwc – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 23, 2021

In addition to the new vehicles, this update also includes the business of Auto shop, which allow you to modify the cars, and enjoy many new contracts, both alone and with friends.

