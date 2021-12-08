Actor Dolph Lundgren gives the keys to why The Expendables is one of the most popular action sagas of recent years.

In 2010 it was released The mercenaries (The Expendables), a film that featured legendary action actors from the 80s and 90s. That is why it attracted audiences who saw his films decades ago and new audiences, showing that Sylvester Stallone he was completely right. That is why they have released two more installments in 2012 and 2014. They are also now shooting the fourth.

In a recent interview Dolph lundgren wanted to give an explanation of why the saga is so popular:

You know, it was being directed by Sylvester Stallone and he’s a very, very smart man. He created Rocky and Los Mercenarios. I think the timing was good because it had old school fights, shootouts, and more of our visual effects. A kind of older guys who have washed up, that nobody wants, and they do these missions for the government, and if they kill them, nobody cares. I thought it was a good idea. So it is still being done. And they add new guys, new people, new people involved like Megan Fox. So there is a kind of new blood, but the same basic concept, which I think we hope will work. “

The best thing is the number of stars in the films of the saga.

The total cast of The mercenaries It is made up of a mix of old and new school. Since there are actors like Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Jet Li, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mel Gibson, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Megan Fox, Kellan Lutz, Ronda Rousey, Liam Hemsworth, Yu Nan, Scott Adkins, and Charisma Carpenter.

The Expendables 4 It will be released in 2022.