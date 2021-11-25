As the movies The Eternals and DUNE were released within a short time of each other, they decided to change a very important moment of the Marvel Studios delivery.

The Eternals It takes place over many years, as we see scenes from the past and today. There’s a pretty shocking one in Babylon, when heroes face off the fades, now the scriptwriters Kaz and Ryan firpo They have revealed that we almost saw a giant worm, but decided to remove it because it looked too much like the monstrous beings of the planet’s desert. Arrakis of the movie DUNE.

“We had included sandworms in the original script for The Eternals!” Kaz Firpo said. “In Babylon, it was a sandworm that attacked, and they changed it because they said: Well, we think DUNE may come out at some point. They weren’t supposed to go head-to-head at the box office. Obviously, that only happened because of this pandemic that we just had, which you may have heard of. Yes, they weren’t supposed to go head-to-head, so… ».

“A fun little fact: we actually had a screening of friends and family over the weekend at the Chinese Theater, and just by coincidence, Denis Villeneuve was in the audience.” Ryan Firpo added. He just slipped in to see it, I guess.

«At the Chinese Theater in the last row with his partners and they were watching Los Eternos. Chloe Zhao has a lot of love for Denis and vice versa. They are very talented filmmakers. So yeah, he was out there. He supported us on the opening weekend. Yes Denis can do it. You also can!”. The screenwriter for the Marvel Studios film concluded.

So the scene passes.

There is a moment in the middle of the movie The Eternals, we see a flashback of Babylon in 525 BC The heroes defend the gate of Ishtar Gate, an iconic structure that leads inside the mythical city. At that moment we see a Deviant as if it were some kind of giant leopard and we discover how strong it is Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-seok) as it hits him harshly. He is well accompanied by Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff).

Which movie did you like the most: Los Eternos or DUNE? Both stories have a very interesting ending and will have their sequels. As they arrive, we can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.