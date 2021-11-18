Los Angeles residents, sports fans and social media celebrities frown on Crypto.com’s deal to rename the city’s Staples Center for their own marketing purposes.

The Staples Center, a multipurpose venue that has been home to the Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers and other major sports franchises for years, will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena as of December 25. This as a result of a USD 700 million agreement with the platform to have the naming rights for the next 20 years. However, since its opening in 1999, the venue has always been called the Staples Center, and fans don’t seem to want Crypto.com or observers to forget this fact when the switch happens.

“It will always be known as the Staples Center, no matter how many hundreds of millions of dollars Crypto.com has paid for the naming rights,” said the USA Today reporter Bryan Kalbrosky, that also He called it “madness” to refer to the stadium with its new name:

“Nothing means anything until we decide it means something. This place is only going to be known as Crypto Dot Com Arena (I don’t really get it, OMG) if people buy and agree to call it that. Every time someone in Los Angeles passes in front of the building when you are passing through the center of the city, or rather stuck in the traffic of the freeway, you will know that you are seeing the Staples. “

Even some of the professional athletes who currently use the venue have stated that they will continue to call it by its original name. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Clippers guard Reggie Jackson said he “can’t see” the stadium as anything other than Staples, an opinion echoed by his teammate Paul George:

Paul George reacts to Staples Center’s name change: “It’ll be weird. I grew up with Staples Center being the place to play … It’s kind of stripping history here … Good thing we won’t be here too long. ” pic.twitter.com/Cl5Uyi5fZT – Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 17, 2021

Paul George reacts to the name change of the Staples Center: “It will be weird. I have grown up with the Staples Center as a place of play … It is a kind of stripping of history here … Good thing we will not be here long.”

Many cities around the world have colloquial names for streets, parks, and buildings that have long been changed to honor historical figures or reflect patrons. In Chicago, many residents still refer to the Willis Tower skyscraper as the Sears Tower, although it was renamed in 2009 and the department store has closed many of its ubiquitous branches of yesteryear. Austin’s Lady Bird Lake is still known to many as Town Lake, though it was changed in 2007 to honor the former First Lady.

Bless their hearts. We are always gonna call it Staples Center no matter what lil name you slap on the building. – roxane gay (@rgay) November 17, 2021

Blessed be your hearts. We will always call it the Staples Center, no matter what name they give the building.

As it grows, Crypto.com has been establishing deals for brand recognition and other reasons. In July, the company also signed a $ 175 million endorsement deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Actor Matt Damon recently appeared in advertisements posted around the world to promote the platform.

Keep reading: