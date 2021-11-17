In the middle of 2021 there is one thing that we all have clear and that is we have to take care of our skin to the maximum. Definitely the one that suffers the most is the face, since it is where the sun, pollution and the like have the most impact and for that reason it is also the one that tends to age more prematurely. Some scientists point out that facial skin begins to notice the signs of aging from the age of 25.

Some anti-aging serums or creams are specifically formulated for more mature skin. But there are others that we can start using earlier, after the age of 30 or so. One of these products is the Anti-Wrinkle Serum with Pure Hyaluronic Acid Revitalift Filler from L’Oreal Paris:





It is a serum whose star ingredient is hyaluronic acid (contains 1.5%), famous for promoting skin hydration and helping to keep it smooth. It contains two types of acid, on the one hand it has a 0.5% macro hyaluronic acid (which retains 1000 times its weight in water and helps hydrate the skin) and on the other a 1% micro hyaluronic acid (which helps fill in wrinkles).

It is formulated to be used on all skin types, from normal to oily, since it has a fairly light texture that facilitates its application and absorption. According to the firm, the serum helps, therefore, hydrate and smooth skin, while filling in wrinkles.

L'Oréal Paris Anti-Wrinkle Serum with Pure Hyaluronic Acid Revitalift Filler, Hydrates, Recovers Volume and Elasticity, Light Texture, 30 ml

When to use it

This serum is intended to be used in our morning and night routine. Previously we have to perform our facial cleansing, with the products that we usually use. Once we have a clean face we will put a couple of drops on the fingers or palm of the hand and apply it directly to the face.

The ideal way to do it and the one recommended by the brand itself is apply it from the central area of ​​the face outwards, both by massaging the yolks and by tapping. Of course, always avoiding the eye contour (for this area it is better to use specific products). We can also apply it in the area of ​​the neck and cleavage. And once we have spread and absorbed it completely, we will apply our usual facial moisturizer.

