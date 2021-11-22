That Lorde has always had a very personal style is already something we take for granted. That is why the singer decided to go from accessories and use your own hair as a scarf Nothing surprises us, but it inspires and opens up a world of possibilities when it comes to combing our hair to be the most different and original.

The celebrity 25 years old wore this look on the red carpet at the Guggenheim International Gala in New York, in a beautiful Dior dress in pleated peach and matching her eyeshadows. Yet all eyes are on that hairstyle that breaks the classicism of styling and makes it totally his.





Lorde’s dark hair was completely straight and parted in the middle, a mane that we can easily copy. Then he crossed it around the neck, holding it at the nape with a rubber band to keep it covering the neckline throughout the evening and make a total difference.

The creator of this hairstyle so easy to do and difficult to defend is Cameron Rains, who has come up with a very original and fun formula to wear your hair to a red carpet. An idea that only the most daring will copy, saving chokers, necklaces or pendants and betting on a much more natural formula: our own hair!

