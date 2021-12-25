The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, published this Friday a message on the occasion of the Christmas celebrations in which he called on Mexicans to follow the “example” of Jesus Christ and his “love” for the most disadvantaged.

“Today at midnight, more than two thousand years ago, Jesus Christ was born, and many, even freethinkers and other religions, recognize him for his love for the poor and forgotten,” said the president on his social networks.

In the same publication, López Obrador paraphrased Mahatma Gandhi when he said: “I don’t know of anyone who has done more for humanity than Jesus.”

Let us follow their example. Congratulations, “concluded the president’s message.

López Obrador, of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), has declared himself a “follower” of Jesus, the Virgin of Guadalupe and Pope Francis many times.

With 97.8 million Catholics, Mexico is the second country in the world with the most believers after Brazil.

Unlike other countries, the government of Mexico has not applied social restrictions in the face of the Christmas and New Year celebrations since it considers that the Covid-19 pandemic is going down thanks to the advance in vaccination.

While in the United States most of the new infections detected are due to the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Mexican authorities claim to have detected a few dozen cases.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mexico has recorded close to four million infections and 300,000 deaths, the fourth highest figure in the world after the United States, Brazil and India.

