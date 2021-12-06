(Photo: MOISÉS PABLO / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) made a call to “Do not fall into the grid” during the state election period.

“I take this opportunity to say that this season (…) there is always what is known as a grid. You are careful so that the competitors do not use the space to speak ill of their rivals or adversaries ”.

The comment came after the president was questioned about the controversy of Julio Menchaca, Senator of Morena, who hired a air taxi to attend the protest of the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya.

Given this, López Obrador assured “Not having information about it”, however, urged to present a formal complaint before the Prosecutor’s Office in case of detecting any irregularity: “If there is an illegality, a complaint should be filed”, commented on the morning of this monday.

It was through a video that circulated in social networks in which Menchaca was questioned about the private trip, but the legislator maintained that from his point of view, it should not be demonized

He explained that the event was also attended by a group of friends, so they gave him “ride“From Pachuca, Hidalgo, he even mocked the confusion he had with the word”demonize” and “sanitize“:” You don’t have to sanitize, sanitize? Satanaziar “with the theme of the pandemic, some sanitize, others demonize.”

He also mentioned that there are senators who have some private jet as a result of their effort, because in addition to being legislators, they are progressive entrepreneurs who have supported AMLO.

“The use of public resources is bad, money being diverted to do things that do not correspond, but when they correspond to personal assets, whoever wants to use that is available for their personal or family benefit is very respectable,” he asserted.

It should be noted that Senator Menchaca registered as a candidate for Morena’s candidacy for the governorship of gentleman for electoral elections 2022.

That is why, before the notification of his controversy, Andrés Manuel limited himself to remembering that “we are not getting involved in the electoral issue” since, he stated, “Space is affected and degraded” that sets up your morning lectures.

The next June 5 2022, six states of the Mexican Republic will hold ordinary elections, in which They will renew the Governor of the entity: Aguascalientes, Durango, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas.

