(Photo: EFE / Sáshenka Gutiérrez)



The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, made a call to the population older adult to check in to receive the third dose (or booster dose) against COVID-19.

And it is that despite the fact that at first the Government discarded any previous registration, the epidemiologist said the information was reconsidered to “facilitate registration processes”.

“We have identified that it is convenient. (…) In older adults we do not want them to be waiting for a long time. Then they arrive with their vaccination ballot, which will be valid as proof of vaccination, it will be easier (…) It is important that they register ”.

This Tuesday, December 14, Mexico City (CDMX) will start with this new phase of immunization to seven mayors: Azcapotzalco, Coyoacán, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac and Xochimilco.

(Photo: EFE / Madla Hartz)



In the epidemiological panorama, the official reported that Mexico “Does not have an upward trend” in infections by COVID-19.

This was stated during the morning press conference by ensuring that the epidemic curve for this week it opened with a 5% reduction: “We are in the transmission stability phase”, He highlighted.

However, he stressed that the north zone of the Republic has a “certain upward trend”, this referring to Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora which (next to Aguascalientes) are the entities that will be kept in yellow traffic light until December 26.

It is worth mentioning that three of the aforementioned states share a border with the United States, which means that there is a high mobility index, not to mention the presence of irregular migration.

(Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



About the face-to-face classes (whose school year is about to end) López-Gatell stressed that there were no major repercussions in COVID-19 infections among the student and academic community.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health (Ssa), have been reported 70,797 cases of coronavirus in minors since the return to the classroom, on August 16: two% of cases in population of 0 to 4 years; 3% in 5 to 11 years and 6% in 12 to 17 years.

Until the end of December 13, the agency announced a cumulative total of 137 million 919 thousand 634 vaccines administered.

Information in development …

KEEP READING:

State of Mexico rules out new cases of the Omicron variant in the state

Pfizer reported that its COVID pill was 89% effective against hospitalizations in high-risk patients

Campaign against influenza in CDMX: there are more than 1.8 million vaccinated people