López-Gatel is concerned that there is not an equitable distribution of vaccines against the Omicron variant (Photo: Reuters / Henry Romero)

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, spoke on Tuesday about the expansion of the “Ómicron” variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the coronavirus disease.

According to his presentation at a morning press conference, the official pointed out that there are “deformation” around the statements of the World Health Organization (WHO), who described the new strain as “of concern.”

In this regard, he pointed out that the main issue regarding Ómicron is that there is still a uneven distribution of coronavirus vaccines, a situation that can put the health of millions of poor people in the world at risk before the arrival of the variant.

“There has been a lot of speculation regarding Omicron, we still see in the national media a direct deformation of the statements by the director of the World Health Organization. The WHO director said there could be serious damage, it should be very clear what he refers to, the great global concern is the uneven distribution of vaccines”, Said the specialist.

In this sense, he specified that the sites in which there is no vaccination “Ómicron or any of the existing variants can cause serious damage.”

“We can practically guarantee that Ómicron will end up being one of the predominant variants of COVID-19 in the world, including Mexico, let’s take it for granted”

Therefore, López-Gatell emphasized, “measures such as cancelation of trips, which are selective, or border closures that seriously damage the social welfare of the peoples, they have no scientific supportThey are effective measures, but they will not stop the spread of this or any other variant ”.

In addition to this, he mentioned that so far, the strain detected in South Africa has not been shown to be more virulent or aggressive. In addition, he assured that the effectiveness of antigens to prevent serious disease due to SARS-CoV-2 remains valid.

Information in development