The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, confirmed the first case of Covid-19 produced by the Omicron variant in Mexico.

He said it is about a 51 year old person who came from South Africa, who has mild illness and is voluntarily hospitalized in a hospital in Mexico City.

The first positive case of the omicron variant in Mexico is a 51-year-old person from South Africa; He has a mild illness and voluntarily admitted to a private hospital in Mexico City to avoid contagion. His recovery prognosis is favorable. 1/3 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) December 3, 2021

In a statement, the Ministry of Health reported that so far, the people who had contact with the first case do not register symptoms, warning signs or positivity for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The agency said that on November 30 the sample was received at the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), where it began its analysis with the new protocol established on November 26.

“The preliminary results are positive for the N2 gene, and it is observed that the sample has a failure in the Gen S target: negative for the S gene, positive for the ORFab gene and positive for the N gene), characteristics of the Omicron variant,” he explained. .

