Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla coach, highlighted the dedication of his team and considered the goal conceded “a shame” in the 1-1 draw against Barça, as “he knew of Araújo’s power in this type of action.” “In the second we improved, we were squeezing them, but the expulsion -of Jules Koundé- forced us to take a step back when we were better. There was another game. The team has done a great job against a great team, something that must be valued very positively, “added Lopetegui at a press conference.

The Gipuzkoan coach did not want to influence the action that cost him the direct red card to the French central, who “knows that he has made a mistake, that he has let himself be carried away, he has lacked ground”. In any case, he indicated that “it is a question of age” and was “sure that it will not happen again, because Jules is one of the players who learns.”

The sevillista coach praised the youth squad Juan Luis Sánchez ‘Juanlu’ and Valentino Fattore Scotta, who debuted in the league in the final minutes, because “they have helped a lot in a very complex situation”, something that “is to congratulate them.”

Papu Gómez: “Until the expulsion we had them controlled”

The Argentine midfielder of Sevilla Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez regretted this Tuesday “the expulsion” of his teammate Jules Koundé, as he considered that “until then”, his team “was not suffering” and had “controlled” the Catalan team. “I think it was a bit uphill after the expulsion, but we played a good game. Koundé is already great and will criticize himself, he will surely be angry. We were not suffering until the expulsion, we had them under control. It’s a shame because we wanted to win it. . We were doing well, “Papu Gómez told Movistar.

The Buenos Aires footballer praised Barcelona by stating that “they have a lot of quality and if the pressure doesn’t come off, it’s normal for you to be in danger,” especially because “you allow them long-distance shots.” The Argentine international, who scored the goal in a strategic action, explained that “this morning, after watching a couple of videos”, the coaching staff thought “there could be a hole there and it came out perfect, round”.

For his part, the Dutch defender Karim Rekik called the last game of the year “a very tough game against a great team” and regretted that “it was complicated by the expulsion”, although he considered that “the draw is fair”, despite that “they have had more of the ball.” “Personally, I am happy with the left-back game. I have tried to give everything on the field. Now, the holidays will be good,” concluded the Tunisian-born footballer.

Araújo considers the tie against “a great rival” “a step forward”

Ronald Araújo, Uruguayan defender of Barcelona and author of the tying goal, considered “a step forward” having completed “a great game against a great rival and on their court”. Araújo believes that the Barça fans were “superior, especially in the second half, “and he declared to Movistar after the game that it was” a shame not to have won “, although he indicated that” within the year “that his team is completing” it is good to be there. ” It has been a very good first part of the season, but the goal is close, “he said.

The Uruguayan center-back considers that Sevilla’s goal, which came from a corner, “was his merit, that they did it very well,” and that the goal in the tie scored by him, also in a corner kick, is ” a rehearsed play because they defend standing up and in the zone “, but” the curtain of Busi -Sergio Busquets- “facilitated their shot. “We are working hard on the hit. Ferrán -Jutglá- is giving us a great help, although we still need a little more goal,” concluded Ronald Araújo.