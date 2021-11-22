“The illusion that we generate to win at Wolfsburg does not allow us to talk about absurd things“, said Lopetegui at the press conference prior to the Champions League match against Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

The name of the Sevilla coach, who on Monday insisted that he only be asked about the match against the German team, has been one of those pointed out by the British press to replace Solskjaer.

The Norwegian manager was sacked as Manchester United manager on Sunday and temporarily replaced by his second Michael Carrick while waiting to find a new manager.

Lopetegui avoided talking about the ‘final’ against Wolfsburg, before which a defeat would leave the Sevilla fans without options to go to the second round of the Champions League, preferring to speak of “illusion”.

“It is an important game, the word I would use is illusion, illusion to continue in the Champions League”Lopetegui said.

“We have a great rival in front of us, who changed his coach and who has international and very physical players. We have to play a great game behind the illusion that he generates in us,” said the Sevilla coach.

More direct was the Argentine side Gonzalo Montiel, who did not hesitate to say that “it is a final, we are preparing for that.”

“We are going to go out and win and get the three points”added the Sevilla defender before a game without the right to fail.

Wolfsburg “is going to put us in difficulties, but we have the healthy intention of overcoming it,” concluded Lopetegui.