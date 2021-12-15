In march of this year Return Digital public Loop Hero on Steam, an indie roguelite RPG developed by Four quarters which was extremely positively received. More than half a year has passed and Loop Hero has just arrived on the Nintendo Switch, finding a new home on Nintendo’s hybrid console thanks to its combination of touch and conventional controls.

Although we’ve seen a revival of the roguelite genre among indie developers in recent years, Loop Hero is a unique proposition that is unmatched in the market. Loop Hero is a RPG It feels like a board game for one, as Four Quarters offers a series of interconnected systems for a highly addictive experience, which can be enjoyed in both short sessions and hours. It does have a twist, however: You don’t control the hero.

Related: Death’s Door Review, developed by Acid Nerve and published by Devolver Digital.

The darkness of the universe comes to engulf the earth and end all existence because of the Lich, who seeks to destroy the world and not even leave their memories. However, there is always someone willing to do the impossible, and a new hero emerges from a place without time or space. When the Lich arrives to plunge the world into darkness, the hero refuses to disappear and begins his impossible quest to restore the world to the way it was, one step at a time. So it starts Loop Hero, a new type of super addictive RPG which came to Steam several months ago, but found its definitive home on the Nintendo Switch.

A new kind of roeguelite RPG:

At Loop Hero we are spectators and game masters at the same time, because although we do not directly control the hero, we do decide everything that happens around him. Loop Hero games are called expeditions, and each one is a unique adventure that takes place within an infinite loop that our hero walks through. The shape of this loop is formed every time we start a new expedition, and as time goes by, our hero will go through it from beginning to end, facing every enemy that comes his way.

The hero’s path in Loop Hero changes with each excursion.

Read more: Boomerang X Review, a great FPS by DANG! Entertainment published by Devolver Digital.

The player does not control the hero directly but he is responsible for almost everything that happens to him. Loop Hero excursions are divided into two stages. Planning and Adventure. While we are in the planning stage, time stops, so the bar that measures the progress of the day stops and our hero stops walking. During this stage we can use our cards or equip the objects that we are winning the hero, in addition to that it serves to take a breath while we think about our strategy.

While you are in the Adventure stage, time will run and you can measure it with a bar in the upper left corner. Every time this bar fills up, it means that a day has passed, activating new events on the excursion map. Each new day our hero heals a certain amount of health points, but new enemies are also generated that vary according to the terrain of the map. A) Yes, Loop Hero loop is infinitely maintained, with enemies increasing in level with each completed loop.

The hero fights only in Loop Hero, since we become only spectators during the fight.

What’s more: Review of Evertried, a very interesting tactical RPG by Lunic Games and Danilo Domingues.

Each day that passes in Loop Hero is generated new enemies in the field of the excursion, which give us mystical cards, objects and resources when defeating them. The objects consist of equipment for our hero, ranging from weapons, helmets, shields, boots, breastplates and a few more. Objects have properties that enhance some of our statisticssuch as Defense, Evasion, Counterattack, Vampirism, Critical Damage and more.

The objects that we receive and its statistics are random, so we depend on luck to put together a good set that enhances a specific statistic, such as counterattack or evasion. Depending on the hardness of the enemy is the rarity of his loot, so you need to face powerful enemies to come out well equipped. We can only have 12 objects in our inventory at a time, but once we reach the limit and receive a new one, the oldest one becomes a random resource.

The amazing magic card system:

The mystical cards of Loop Hero make up the most important systems of Loop Hero, as they are the ones that define the terrain in which the hero’s adventure unfolds. Before each expedition we can build our deck, made up of 7 to 15 cards from four different categories. A category is used to change the terrain the hero walks on; another category is used on the terrain around the hero’s path; the third category is for terrain far from the hero’s path; while the last category corresponds to cards with special powers.

We can organize our deck of cards before each Loop Hero expedition.

Between the cards that serve to change the terrain along the hero’s path are the village, graveyard, grove, and ruins, which can heal a bit of your health and offer different resources, but spawn new types of enemies every few days. The letters of the second category They have an area effect and serve to give variety to our game, as they can accelerate the passage of time, generate an area dominated by vampires, reduce the number of enemies in a certain place or generate trophies and ghosts from time to time.

The cards defining the terrain away from the route of the hero can be meadows, rocks, mountains and deserts. These also affect the gameplay although to a lesser extent, so you will need to place a large amount on the map if you want to make a profit, in addition to the resources you get by placing each one. The meadow increases the number of Health Points you recover each day, while the mountains increase your life and the sands decrease that of enemies. The fourth category Loop Hero cards feature unique powers like clearing established squares or unlocking item slots.

Some cards react to each other when placed together, such as the Vampire Mansion and the Village, which causes for four loops to engage the vampirized villagers before order is imposed and the village becomes the Count’s Lands, with similar effects but greatly amplified. Slowly you will have to experiment with your deck to discover these types of combinations and take advantage of them according to the purpose of your excursion. When your hand of cards is full, each time you receive a new one, the oldest one will be recycled to become a random resource.

Loop Hero Resources, Progress, and Campaigns:

Although Loop Hero is a game of the roguelite genre With infinite expeditions, it also has a progression system with a mystical and quite interesting story. Both the cards and the objects that we obtain in each Loop Hero expedition are reset at the end, but what we can conserve are the resources. If you fall in combat or decide to leave the game in the middle of the road, it is only possible to recover 40% of what you were carrying; If you decide to withdraw when passing through your camp, there is no penalty and you leave with everything, so you should consider the risk of dying on the way before starting a new loop in the excursion.

At the end of each excursion you return to your camp.

These resources serve to rebuild camp of survivors, which expands as you progress, you unlock new types of cards and meet new enemies. Resources range from basic things like wood and metal to fantastic items like morph orbs, expansion, crafting, and more. Once you finish a Loop Hero expedition and return to your camp, you have the option to Build, with options ranging from neighborhood shacks to crypts, libraries, and watchtowers.

As you obtain resources and build new buildings for your camp, survivors increase little by little. As you progress, you build new areas for the camp and unlock new cards, you will also meet new types of enemies, with the Lich and other bosses waiting at the end of each expedition.

As you progress through the game, new survivors will arrive at the camp.

Some expansions At the camp they unlock new classes for the hero, such as the Rogue and the Necromancer, which are added to the Warrior class that we have by default. Each class has a different play style, because while the warrior is the base character, the rogue is able to equip two weapons and steal a greater number of items, with the necromancer avoiding the weapons and using monster summons instead. .

Regarding its presentation, both the Loop Hero pixelart graphics Like their chiptune soundtrack, they offer an incredible retro aesthetic, as they maintain a simplicity that makes it easy to read all the elements on the screen (advance of the day, backpack objects, equipped objects, resources, statistics, your deck of cards and the terrain). Despite having a large number of systems running at the same time, Loop Hero manages to be clear with what it shows on the screen and you always have the option to switch to planning mode to think about your next strategy.

Use the resources of the expeditions to expand your camp in Loop Hero.

It is clear that Loop Hero was made to be played on PC, but the Nintendo Switch’s handheld mode is the perfect way to play it. In addition to the fact that we can take it everywhere and continue or pause our game at any time, Four Quarters not only made a port of Nintendo Switch by adapting the controls to the buttons on the console, but also took advantage of the touch capabilities of the console. , so our finger replaces the PC mouse. Actually, Loop Hero can be played using 100% touch controls, and it doesn’t feel bad at all.

Verdict: The most interesting proposal of 2021 and one of the most addictive.

2021 has been full of new indie gems but Loop Hero can boast of being among the best, in addition to the most innovative, because it feels like a new type of RPG. Once you understand how the various Loop Hero systems work, your expeditions become extremely addictive, as each loop takes just a minute or two and time can fly by saying “one more loop and that’s it.”

It is worth mentioning that Loop Hero is a game in which you depend a lot on randomness, so even if you start your game with the intention of reaching the final boss, you will depend on the equipment and cards obtained to have a chance to defeat him. This doesn’t happen on all excursions, so you’ll be spending a lot of time gathering resources while waiting for that chance to take on the Lich with an all-star team.

Loop Hero is an indie game developed by Four Quarters and published by Devolver Digital, available on PC via Steam and on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop.

The good:

A new kind of RPG.

Simple, addictive and deep game loop.

Incredible retro graphics and soundtrack.

Great mixed control on Nintendo Switch, especially on laptop.

Super addictive excursion system: “just one more and that’s it”

The bad: