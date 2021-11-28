Warner Bros. arrives in the coming months loaded with releases highly anticipated by fans with The Matrix: Resurrections and The Batman, but one of its most anticipated releases comes in the form of a video game with MultiVersus.

Warner for 2022, will premiere Black adam of Dwayne Johnson on July 29, 2022 and Barry Allen’s adventures in the multiverse in The Flash on November 4, 2022, but the company extends well beyond DC Comics characters, owning franchises from Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, HBO, and much more.

With so many properties available, the studio is looking for ways to take advantage of its catalog and try to unite its franchises into a single product such as Space Jam: A New Legacy, although the results were not as expected. However Warner Bros. despite criticism has given the idea another chance in the form of a fighting game called MultiVersus.

Now, Warner Bros. has released its first official trailer, a free-to-play platformer fighting game that brings together various iconic characters and locations from the worlds of DC Comics, Cartoon Network, HBO, and more.

The game is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC with cross-play support and will be available for free in 2022. MultiVersus has similar gameplay to fighting titles such as Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, albeit with the ability to play as Batman, Harley Quinn, Jake the Dog, and Arya Stark.

However, the game differs in that the main mode of play is 2v2 cooperative matches, which adds another layer of strategy to the matches. There will also be an option for 4-player free-for-all and single player matches. As revealed by the MultiVersus press release, this will allow players to combine character movements for unexpected results:

“With matches with a strong emphasis on cooperative online play, each fighter will be equipped with a deep set of combat mechanics that distinguish the new version of the game from the 2v2 game. This allows fighters to show off customizable move sets. that are dynamically combined with other characters. As they fight for supremacy. From Wonder Woman and her Lasso of Truth attack unexpectedly paired with Shaggy and her sandwich projectile, to Arya Stark’s face-swapping ability used to complement Superman’s laser vision, the impossible can be made possible through surprising combinations. of team and confrontations ”.

Characters available at launch include Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Steven and Garnet from Steven Universe, Harley Quinn, Arya Stark, Finn the Human and Jake the Dog from Adventure Time, Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, and an original character named Reindog.

MultiVersus is said to present “An ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes”, so players should expect more playable fighters in the future.

Players will also be able to choose various outfits for their characters, such as a DC Rebirth-inspired outfit for Harley Quinn, a more classic look based on Batman: The Animated Series or a costume of The Suicide Squad by James Gunn.

MultiVersus is being developed by Player First Games, a relatively new company in the game development industry. Game co-founder and director Tony Huynh said that MultiVersus it’s a “Dream project” for the studio, highlighting the many features of the game to provide “A perfect competitive experience” for players:

“MultiVersus is a dream project for our team at Player First Games, and we are excited to officially reveal the game.”said Tony Huynh, co-founder and game director of Player First Games. “We have built MultiVersus from the ground up to be a cooperative social game that encompasses teamwork and strategy. We’re also focused on providing world-class online play through a dedicated server-based rollback network code so friends and rivals can enjoy a seamless competitive experience as they battle our diverse roster of characters. “

Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad emphasized that MultiVersus will position itself as a “Different competitive game” and also highlighted the support for “The next seasons and the content of the game in progress” in the future:

“With MultiVersus we are creating a distinct competitive game that allows us to combine an extensive roster of celebrated WarnerMedia franchises for gamers to enjoy… We are partnering with the talented team at Player First Games to bring together a free game, online platformer with a host of iconic characters fans know and love, from Wonder Woman and Bugs Bunny to Shaggy and Arya from Game of Thrones. And this is just the beginning, as we are excited to support the upcoming seasons and the ongoing content of the game. ”

What’s more, MultiVersus will feature an all-star cast of talents who will lend their voices to the game, including Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Arkham series) as Batman, George Newbern (Justice League vs. the Fatal Five, Injustice 2) as Superman, Abby Trott (Carmen Sandiego) as Wonder Woman, Tara Strong (Batman Ninja, Batman: Arkham series) as Harley Quinn, Matthew Lillard (Scooby Doo) as Shaggy, Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes) like Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Arya Stark, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) as Jake the Dog, Jeremy Shada (Adventure Time) as Finn the Human, Daniel DiVenere (Spirit Riding Free) as Steven Universe, Estelle (Steven Universe) as Garnet and Andrew Frankel (Jellystone) as Reindog.

You can watch the full trailer below:

So far, MultiVersus appears to be a new take on the Smash Bros. style of play, with the ability to cooperatively combine moves to add a lot of depth.

The title, which is free in conjunction with cross-play compatibility, should also help make the game more accessible to everyone, allowing anyone to have fun. However, this raises questions about the monetization model of the title, as it will have to generate income in some way. The likely option is that MultiVersus will include a Fortnite-like battle pass that will allow players to unlock collectibles and skins for their characters.

You may also add additional skins through an in-game store, which could allow Warner Bros. to sell the iconic character costumes. For example, Player First Games could schedule the release of a Robert Pattinson Batman skin with the release of The batman in March 2022.

The question on everyone’s mind, however, is what the next additions to the game will be. Warner Bros. has hundreds and hundreds of properties at your fingertips, so there are an unlimited number of potential new characters. The recent release of Dune could lend itself to a character like Paul Atreides or Duncan Idaho joining in from the sands of Arrakis. The next The Matrix: Resurrections It would also be perfect to add Neo, Trinity or Morpheus, who could count on the possibility of being able to change their appearance.

MultiVersus seems to be a solid foundation for a fighting rig, so it will be interesting to see how the game progresses with updates and added content.