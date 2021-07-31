Looks like Xbox Game Pass is coming to Android TV soon

Today, it is difficult to find a device in which Xbox Game Pass is not available. Your console, your PC, your cell phone and now it seems that the service will also be officially available at Android TVs.

The report comes from 9to5Google, which ensures that the recent update for the application Android of Xbox Game Pass adds official support for Android TV, by allowing access to the service from the home screen of Android TV and Google TV. Although nothing official has been said, it would make sense that Microsoft is laying the foundations to expand Game pass to other devices.

Currently it is possible to run Game Pass in a Android TV, but it requires external software, which causes a very high latency to the point that it is almost unplayable.

Xbox Game Pass to Android It premiered last year and has proven to be quite successful. Since then it has grown steadily, and the people of Microsoft has significantly improved issues with latency and other issues. The signature of Redmond plan to go even further with some Cloud Gaming for TV. These devices will allow users to stream games directly to their TV, without the need for a console or PC.

Via: 9t05google

