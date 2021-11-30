Looks like Sony doesn't want to make any more Spider-Man movies

Yesterday, Amy Pascal, producer of the films of Spider-Man, assured that a new trilogy of this character with Tom Holland as the main actor was already in development. Nevertheless, a new report seems to indicate that Sony does not intend to make this a reality.

According to sources close to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony does not yet have some kind of official plan related to the future of Spider-Man after the premiere of No way home. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Information from Sony Pictures indicates that while the studio’s relationship with Kevin Feige, and Tom Holland is very strong, and they hope to continue working together, there are actually no official plans to do a new trilogy.”

Along with this, Tom Holland, who has always been very vocal about his involvement in Marvel movies, He has not commented on his future as Spider-Man.. Recall that a couple of weeks ago an interview was released in which the actor mentioned that he was ready to abandon that character and give Miles Morales his space.

At the moment there is nothing clear. While it is clear that many Disney and Sony executives wish to continue this franchise, It seems that everything will depend on the success at the box office you have No way home. In related topics, here you can see Pascal’s statements. Similarly, here is the new trailer for this movie.

Editor’s Note:

Considering the relationship between Disney and Sony, this change of course doesn’t sound so strange. However, it is clear that the future of Spider-Man is not yet defined. Hopefully once it is released No way home, let’s have a clear answer to this question.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter