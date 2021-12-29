May uOne of my favorite urban legends related to the world of cinema is the one that immerses us in a meeting room of the old 20th Century Fox to tell us the, until now, alleged story about how James Cameron turned his pitch from ‘Aliens: The Return’ into a resounding success that gave the green light to the fantastic sequel to the classic directed by Ridley Scott, released in 1979.

One that and two sticks

According to legend, Cameron won over studio executives for his quirky way of selling the film’s title. Taking advantage of the premise of the feature film, which would not be limited to having a single xenomorph, but a legion of them, the filmmaker wrote the original title “ALIEN” on a blackboard, and then included at the end a letter S that became the dollar symbol adding two vertical lines.

Well, what until now was a great joke, has ended up becoming reality after good James has confirmed in an interview with CinemaBlend the veracity of the anecdote. This is how he explained it:

“Yes, that’s right. It occurred to me at the time. In fact, it was on the back of a script or some kind of presentation document, maybe the treatment, I don’t remember. I was sitting with the three producers, And we were in the office of the, then, 20th Century Fox president. And I said, ‘Guys, I have an idea for the title, and this is it.’ And I wrote ‘Alien’ in big letters, and put an S at the end. I showed it to him. I said, ‘I want to call it Aliens, because we are not facing one. Now we are facing an army, and that’s the great distinction. It’s very simple and very graphic.’ And I said, ‘But this is in what’s going to be translated. ‘And then I drew the two lines through the S to turn it into a dollar symbol. That was my pitch, and it looks like it worked! because they accepted the title. They never questioned it. “

The result of this is widely known to all: one of the best second parts of all time that turned his 18 million dollar budget into more than 130 and that he has left us some of the most iconic moments of the 80s cinema. Now we only have to know what are the secrets behind his pitch for ‘Avatar 2’.