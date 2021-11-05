Looking for HDMI cable for 4K Smart TV? It is quite difficult to be wrong

Among those cables we find the HDMI 2.0b . The 2.0a was released in 2015, and was the first to support the transmission of content in HDR by including static metadata. Less than a year later came HDMI 2.0b, which is the standard that we have been using in the last five years until the arrival of HDMI 2.1, and which improved the transmission of content in HDR with dynamic metadata.

The key is that you need to use HDMI 2.0 connectors and cables. With them, it is possible to achieve 4K at 60 Hz, while HDMI 1.4 is limited to 4K at 30 Hz. To watch movies it may be sufficient, but for other uses that require fluency, such as plugging in a console, better cables are necessary.

To have HDMI 2.0 connectivity it is essential today if we have a 4K television. Surely at home you have some old cables, and when connecting them to your new television you can have image problems, such as few frames per second if, for example, you connect a computer.

In 2017, everything changed with the HDMI 2.1 announcement. This new standard brings too many improved units under the same standard. Among them we find the possibility of sending signals in 4K at 120 Hz or in 8K at 60 Hz without compression, and up to 10K at 120 Hz with compression. At the HDR level, we find support for dynamic metadata per scene and even per frame, something first introduced in HDMI 2.0b, but formalized here for all HDR standards.

The Advantages of HDMI 2.1

Beyond that, we find a multitude of interesting features such as Display Stream Compression 1.2 (DSC 1.2) that allows to reach up to 10K resolution at 120 Hz, being fully prepared for the future. We also have functions to synchronize the multimedia content more quickly, and reducing the alteration, such as Quick Media Switching (QMS) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT). At the sound level, we have compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X.

However, there are a multitude of functionalities that are key to playing, and that it is important to look for them on a TV; even if you don’t have a 4K panel at 120Hz. For example, we found Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which synchronizes the frames between a console or a PC and the television, eliminating tearing and lag. We also have Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), a mode that deactivates all the aids and optimizes the processing in the pixels to reduce to the maximum the latency between the control and the image that we see on the screen.

An old cable can work for HDMI 2.1

Logic would tell us that an HDMI 2.0b cable should not work with HDMI 2.1, but reality tells us that it is not. The cables use the same pins, and the improvements we found in the HDMI 2.1 cables They are at the signal stability level, which allows offering a higher bandwidth of up to 48 Gbps.

However, if we have an HDMI 2.0b cable that is short and well made, you may not have to spend the money on a new HDMI 2.1. To do this, you just have to try plugging in a device compatible with HDMI 2.1, such as a PC or a console, and check if the signal it receives is 4K at 120 Hz.

The key to making an older cable work with the properties of HDMI 2.1 is that HDMI cables are not designed to work to a specific standard. What guarantees an HDMI cable is a minimum bandwidth.

For example, with the HDMI 1.4 standard came the cables «High speed«, With a bandwidth of up to 10 Gbps. With HDMI 2.0, a bandwidth of up to 18 Gbps with the Premium High Speed. With HDMI, the figure goes up to 48 Gbps with cables Ultra High Speed.

However, there are few games on current consoles capable of running in 4K at 120 Hz. If you don’t have a very powerful computer, you will not care much about the cable you use, since with 4K at 60 Hz you will have more. enough. Even with HDMI 2.0b you can enjoy 1440p at 120Hz without a problem if your computer falls short.