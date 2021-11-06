Samsung , the company that sells the most tablets with an Android system in Spain, has wanted to bet with the Tab S7 FE for an economical, but productive model at once. It only weighs 608 grams, has a 12.4-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 2560 × 1600 pixels and a processor more than compliant, the Snapdragon 750 5G and an Adreno 619 GPU. The screen frames are reduced, which it is appreciated in sight. The panel, likewise, is 60 Hz, but well optimized.

It will be difficult to choose between the three, because they are very similar, and it will depend on the type of user we are. Physically, the devices have an aluminum design and a very slim body, with a wide range of colors available, with the S7 FE being the device with the most options.

These three models are the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, or the access model to the Premium category, focused on demanding students, the Tab S7, the intermediate model, and the Tab S7 +, the superior model. These last two models are focused on a more advanced technology, the difference being the processor and screen size.

As for the RAM, there are two versions, one of 4 and another of 6, the same as for storage, with a version of 64 and another of 128GB. The operation in both models is similar, they do not have lag or much delay in daily use to multitask, because they are focused on productivity, but they are not as fluid as the S7 and S7 +.

In battery we find a capacity of 10,900 mAh that will give us hours and hours of use. As if that were not enough, it also has a 45W fast charge.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The main difference compared to the rest of the models lies in the screen and the general size of the device, it is exactly 11 ”, an LPTS IPS LCD panel of 1600 × 2560 pixels, HDR10 + and 120 Hz refresh rate, which are appreciated in comparison to the 60 of the “Fun Edition”. While the previous model, the Tab S6 had a 10.5 ” panel, this generation includes an additional five inches and a slightly thicker screen. Its performance both for gaming and for consuming online content (no matter what model it is), is solvent.

Both the S7 and S7 + mount the same processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, one of the best Android processors of 2020. They include 5G compatibility, for higher speed and lower latency to work with the internet anywhere, at the same time a decent 8000 mAh battery with 45W fast charge; this being, perhaps, the biggest difference between the models. Despite this, they are 1,000 mAh more than in the Tab 6.

To unlock the model, the fingerprint reader is located on the side of the device, next to the unlock and volume buttons.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +: top of buffers

This is undoubtedly the largest of all. Its dimensions are 285x185x5.7 millimeters, although yes, it weighs less than the FE, 575 grams. It has a 12.4 ” Super AMOLED screen, a resolution of 1752 × 2800 pixels, HDR10 + and a refresh rate of 120 Hz that make fluidity the hallmark of this large screen.

Under the back cover we will find a Snapdragon 865+, the high-end processor launched by Qualcomm last summer, exactly like the S7 model. Its performance is impeccable, and not a single fault can be attributed to it in terms of application load, benchmarks, and functions on a day-to-day basis, because it fulfills sovereignly. All this with versions 6 or 8 GB of RAM.

As for the battery, also more than compliant, even more than that of the S7, with 10090 mAh with 45W fast charge. Another difference with respect to its sisters is that the S7 + has the fingerprint reader integrated under the screen and not on the side.

Cameras

The Korean brand has not wanted to make differentiations in the photographic proposal, following the path of the Galaxy Tab S6. Both the S7 and S7 + mount a 13 MP ultra-wide main camera and f / 2.0 aperture, as well as a 5 MP wide-angle with f / 2.2 aperture, and an 8MP front camera. In the Fun Edition 5G, the rear camera is 8 MP, while the front camera is 5 MP.

S Pen for tablets

And if you are looking for the perfect complement for tablets, either to draw in a specialized application, or to take notes, edit images … The Samsung S Pen is the touch pen with Wacom technology, that is, you will feel that you are using a real pen on paper, almost literally, as this is a generic capacitive optical S Pen, or in other words, it has thousands of pressure points.

On Samsung.com you will be able to find the best offers of the Galaxy Tab S7 Series family.