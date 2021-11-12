First was the antivirus. Then came the firewall. And today, the flagship tool for protect your browsing is the VPN, a technology that facilitates privacy, security and anonymity while browsing the web from any connected device. Hence the long-awaited search by many free VPN services to deal with the difficulties of access certain web pages. Best of all, there are VPNs that are integrated into web browsers and, vice versa, web browsers that integrate free VPN.

VPN services they act as intermediaries between your connected devices and the Internet servers you access. Thus, you can prevent certain pages and services from knowing your IP, from where you connect and other private data about your computer, browser, operating system, etc. They also serve to access content blocked in your country by censorship or by more or less debatable legal decisions.

With a good free or paid VPN, it is possible to deal with these limitations of the current Internet from any device thanks to its official applications. But, below, we offer you a selection of web browsers that stand out for integrating free VPN. Thus, you will navigate the web anonymously and securely while the rest of applications can access the Internet without filters or intermediaries.

Opera

We start with one of the most popular web browsers. Opera It has earned it hard for years due to its constant commitment to innovation. Among the most notable novelties, the integration of a free VPN that helps you access blocked or restricted websites in your country.

Once Opera’s free VPN is activated from your preferences (Settings> Privacy> VPN), you will see an icon in the navigation bar. From there you will see the traffic that circulates through the VPN and you can Activate and deactivate the VPN itself. And, of course, you will have the opportunity to choose from where you want to pretend that you are accessing the Internet.

What’s so great about Opera’s VPN? It’s free, with no data limit and without a subscription. It is integrated into the browser and offers three options to simulate your location: Europe, America and Asia. You do not have to do anything else. The web browser takes care of the rest.

Epic Privacy Browser

If you are looking for a solution that provides you with a multitude of tools to protect your online security and privacy while browsing the Internet, you may Epic Privacy Browser be one of the most complete web browsers in this regard.

As far as we’re concerned, it offers a free VPN integrated into the browser itself. What’s more, blocks advertising, trackers, crypto mining software, does not keep web or DNS caches, does not save autocomplete data, does not offer search suggestions, etc.

Your free VPN has several nodes and hundreds of servers to give you some freedom of choice. This way you can access content blocked by location or disguise your real location to certain servers and online services. Specifically, you can choose between the United States (east coast), United States (west coast), Canada, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Singapore, and India. Actually, it is a proxy server service more than a VPN, but in practice, for the average user, the result is similar.

UR Browser

Its motto is “Finally, a browser that protects your privacy.” UR Browser it is based on Chromium, just like previous browsers. Its purpose is to make your experience on the web something safe and private. Hence, it incorporates tools such as HTTPS redirection, dangerous website alerts, built-in virus scanner for when you download files, encryption using RSA 2048 bits, etc.

Regarding privacy, it allows us to use alternative search engines that respect privacy, blocks Google and third-party trackers and, the function that interests us the most, integrates a free VPN. In his own words, “when UR VPN is turned on, it builds a encrypted tunnel between your device and one of our servers, so that all your Internet operations, from browsing, sending messages, downloading or transmitting, NOT limited to the browser, are carried out encrypted and protected unwanted prying eyes. “

UR Browser’s VPN is built into the browser itself. The first time you want to activate it, you must create a user. For the rest, it offers several countries as a screen to hide your real location. Specific, the locations are: United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Austria, Australia, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, India, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore and. South Africa.

Brave

Another of the web browsers to navigate safely is Brave. It doesn’t actually offer its own free VPN. What it does is integrate Tor, a routing system that allows browse anonymously. Its integration means that you only have to open a new private window with Tor to start browsing without your browser giving personal information.

Tor’s integration into Brave has up to three levels of security from more to less safe. The reason is that not all pages work correctly if you obfuscate your navigation with these types of tools. In addition, it has other tools to block trackers and pop-ups, force access to websites using HTTPS, etc.

Another peculiarity of Brave is that it has its own anonymous search engine, Brave search. It also offers tools for dealing with cryptocurrencies. Otherwise it’s based on Chromium, so you can install chrome extensions.