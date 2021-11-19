Cordless vacuum cleaners have become fashionable. Your comfort when using them forget the classic vacuum cleaners of a lifetime, especially if we take into account models like the Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9.

For very little, The Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9 allows us to vacuum our home in the blink of an eye, especially thanks to its high power and its autonomy of up to 60 minutes of continuous use.

But the best, its price. And now we can buy the Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9 on Amazon for only 149 euros thanks to a significant discount for Black Friday of no less than 21%.

Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9, everything it offers us

The Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9 that we currently find on offer is characterized by having an engine capable of reaching the 100,000 rpm and a HEPA filter capable of filtering the 99.97% of microdust particles just 0.3μm. Thanks to this, it is ideal for vacuuming all types of particles, including cat and dog hair.

As far as autonomy is concerned, this Xiaomi cordless vacuum cleaner has a battery of 7 * 2,500mAh, capable of providing, in eco mode, an autonomy of up to 60 minutes of continuous use and about 20-30 minutes at higher power.

Beyond that, we are faced with a very complete vacuum cleaner since has all kinds of accessories. And it is that unlike the previous models that were rather focused on the aspiration of carpets and fabrics, the Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9 is ideal for any type of floor.