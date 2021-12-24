If you do not regulate the lighting in some way it is quite likely that most of the photos look overexposed , but quiet. There are several ways to avoid excess light, although you can also try to turn off lights progressively until you find the key.

You must take this fact into account, since it has a decisive influence on the images that you are going to take. Most likely brightness becomes excessive Although it all depends on the home and the number of lamps lit.

That is why it is urgent to have downloaded the GCam . The Google camera not only achieves better results by taking better advantage of your phone’s sensors, but also includes settings that will help you capture moments in a unique and fun way . These are some tips to make the most of it and surprise your brother-in-law, although you can also teach him how you can identify objects with the mobile camera.

It is a possibility that if the luminescence is very high, shadows will be created that can create unwanted effects in the capture. One way to compensate for this situation is make use of the flash to balance the image somewhat.

With food involved it is possible that your camera’s viewfinder gets dirty imperceptibly to the human eye. Luckily, the GCam includes a setting for the app to warn you if it’s dirty. It’s a simple setup, but it will definitely help you achieve better results. To do this, you just have to access the settings and look for the ‘General’ section. When you have it located, click on ‘Advanced options’ and you will first find ‘Dirty lens warning’.

To grant a dash of originality and fun to capture can include virtual objects or characters through an option called Playground, which you will find in the ‘More’ menu on the bottom bar. Thanks to her, Santa Claus will be able to make an appearance at your party.

Thousands of images

What if your uncle, what if your aunt, grandfather, grandmother, now all together … The number of photographs taken on Christmas Eve is overwhelming. Therefore, it is highly recommended to activate the storage saving mode by GCam. In this way, the weight of the catches will be less and they will take up less space. Your memory will thank you.

To activate this option you must go to the Google photographic software settings. Once inside, just swipe down a bit until you find the Device storage option in the General section. Get inside and activate it. This will modify various settings so that the number of possible photos to be taken increases considerably.

To obtain unique images you can opt for one spherical photo. This is similar to what we know as Panoramic Mode, but obviously shaped like a sphere. It is true that its operation is not entirely optimal, but it will give you the pleasure of having a image like never before with your family.

To access this mode you only have to scroll in the lower function bar from the GCam until you come across ‘More’. Inside you can see various modes of photography to experiment and among them the one you are looking for. The modus operandi it is identical to that of the panoramas. You just have to go slowly through the frames indicated by the application. So it is your turn to unleash your imagination.