The Rewind Hispano 2021 has already been published: Messi, Ibai, El Kun Agüero, Coscu, Luisito Comunica and many more personalities in this great video. All the details in the note.

Once again, and like every year, we were able to enjoy the presentation of a new Hispanic Rewind. This is a video developed by the content creator AlecMolon, where the highlights of the year are collected.

After all the twists and turns around this video, AlecMolon finally, with the help of other content creators, was able to carry out the project that had become economically complicated. Already in 2020, viewers voluntarily donated 10,000 euros to finance the project, a figure that did not even reach 20% of production costs. For this reason, The grefg decided to finance the project, an action to which many more creators would later join.

At the time of this writing, the Rewind has been 6 hours since its launch. During this time, it was able to position itself number 1 in video game trends with more than 1.5 million likes and almost 60 thousand comments. The objective will be to overcome the rewind carried out in 2020, which holds the record with 5 million likes.

Rewind Hispano 2021

The Hispanic rewind compiles the best memes, events and prominent personalities of the year. On this occasion we were able to see a large number of Argentines, such as Coscu, Robleis, Momo and Kun Agüero. However, the most important appearance of the entire video is that of the star Lionel messi, who left a video through his mobile.

Otherwise lots of references like Grefg’s 2 million viewers, the Evening of Ibai, Elded turning off direct, and an infinity of phrases and images more. As stated by Alec in a video with Grefg, perform this Rewind has a value of between about 100,000 and 150,000 euros As minimum.

We do not know if it will be the last, as expressed by Grefg, next year we could have a new Hispanic Rewind. For now we can always enjoy this video that brings together personalities such as Ibai, Rubius, Fernanfloo and Luisito Comunica, among many others.

Share it with whoever you want