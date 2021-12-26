In this regard, there are several modifications that we can carry out in order to obtain a more personalized software and to our liking. there are many alternatives that we can use here.

Specifically, we refer to the customization options that we have at our fingertips to adapt the operating system to what we require. It is worth mentioning that this is something that extends both to the functional section of Windows, as well as its external appearance. Along these same lines we are going to focus on this second section, that is, on the changes we can make in the system interface .

And is that Microsoft From the first moment he tries to make things much easier for us so that we can be here, he will start to go down with his product from the first moment. However, as the days go by and we get used to how it works, on many occasions we adapt Windows to our needs and preferences. For this, the software that we are talking about puts at our disposal a good number of functions and features that will help us.

Customize Windows by changing the background

Among the elements that we can use for this, the desktop background could be said to be one of the most used. We have to use personal photographs that serve as decoration every time we see the desktop background. In this sense, we usually use images of family, friends, hobbies, or anything that we find pleasant. so you could say that we have a unique and original operating system.

But there are many other changes that we can carry out, such as the main colors, sounds, icons, shortcuts, etc. Of course, continuing with the backgrounds, we also have the possibility to make our own designs, adapt their size to our desktop, and set it as the background. For this we can use all kinds of programs focused on design and image editing. However, what at first may seem very complicated, for some it is simpler than it seems.

Create your own designs for the system desktop

In fact, below, we are going to show you a clear example of what you can do with a tool as simple as it is Paint. Possibly many of you already know that this is a program that is included with Microsoft’s own operating system and that it has been with us for many years.

One of its main characteristics is the simplicity of use that it proposes, but that does not mean that we cannot obtain really impressive results. A clear example of all this but we will find in this design that we will show you and that has been published on the social network Twitter.

https://twitter.com/Microsoft/status/1455279232981086219

We cannot deny that we are faced with a virtual landscape that could delight many as a background for Windows desktop. In addition, the most striking thing about all this is that it has been done in its entirety, with the aforementioned Microsoft Paint program. This should serve to encourage us to create our own compositions, whether for use as a background or any other design-related task.