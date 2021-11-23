Glassnode’s latest weekly on-chain report indicated that Long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holders are at a multi-year high and the markets are not yet saturated with profit-taking.

These long-term (LTH) holders appear to be cutting their expenses while continuing to add coins to their positions.according to the Nov. 22 report from analytics provider Glassnode.

The analysis delved into the Spent Volume Age Bands (SVAB), which are used to identify the age of the currencies that dominate the on-chain flows on a given day. The metric can be used to identify when the profit-taking or accrual process begins, according to Glassnode.

Constant spending of coins over a month started in November 2020 and ended between April and May 2021. The SVAB metric has now fallen back to 2.5% of daily volume since it spiked concurrently with BTC’s all-time high in October. Glassnode noted:

“This can reasonably be interpreted as that longer-term holders are reducing their spending and are therefore more likely to add positions, not abandon them.”

Source: Glassnode

Glassnode also indicated that the total supply in the hands of short-term holders (STH) is at a multi-year low, with less than 3 million BTC, which in turn means that the amount held by LTH is at a maximum of several years.

The report states that “Seeing STH bid so low while the price is near all-time highs is a relatively unique case.”

Although short-term holders have taken gains at the “all-time” highs and balanced out at the lows over the past week, the market is not yet “overly saturated with profit-taking.”

The results indicate that there are few signs of a major capitulation yet, and that the bullish momentum may have more to go before this cycle comes to an end.

On October 12, Cointelegraph reported that long-term holders were sitting on 13.3 million BTC that was worth $ 754 billion at the time, despite seeing no outflow for more than five months.

On November 22, Chinese journalist Colin Wu tweeted in response to the report that the number of non-zero addresses had also reached an all-time high. This suggests that adoption and hoarding continue to occur despite the asset’s 18% decline from its peak price of $ 69,000 in mid-October.

According to Glassnode, even if the Bitcoin price has retraced more than 10% from the high point recently, the number of non-zero addresses on the network is still rising slowly, hitting a new all-time high, breaking through 38.65 million. pic.twitter.com/qvN3c6Dt1O – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 22, 2021

