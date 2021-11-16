Deadlines can be a personal struggle accompanied by anxiety, nerves, overwhelm, and flushes. Like a bad dream, they can haunt a person to its ultimate consequences. But they don’t have to be that way. Deadlines can be challenging and help you prioritize and get organized. They can also facilitate an honest assessment of the workload. And well, they also give something more excitement to the simple fact of completing a task, and doing it on time.

But the human being is designed to procrastinate. And the question that many psychologists have asked is whether deadlines they make us use more of the time or less.

The study. Researchers at the University of Otago, New Zealand, set out to test what effect the duration of the deadlines (or deadlines) in the completion of tasks and jobs. Participants were invited to complete a survey on-line and they were given a week, a month, or no deadline to respond (something applicable to any situation where someone asks someone else for help).

They found that if you want someone to help you with something, it is better not to set a deadline. But if you do, make it a short deadline. The study found that responses to the survey were lowest for the one-month timeframe and highest when no timeframe was specified.

Why? The absence of a deadline and the week-long deadline led to a lot of quick responses, while a long deadline seemed to give people permission to procrastinate and then forget about it. “We interpret this as proof that specifying a longer term, rather than a short term or no term at all, removes the urge to act, which people often perceive when asked for help,” the authors explained.

It is also possible that not specifying a deadline may have led participants to assume that there is an implicit deadline. Many people procrastinate. They have the best intentions to help someone, but they just can’t do it.

Do deadlines kill creativity? It is another of the great questions debated between coaches of companies and psychologists. The Wall Street Journal interviewed Professor Richard Boyatzis, who confirmed through research that “the more stressful a deadline is, the less open you are to other ways of tackling a problem.” And, according to research by Harvard Business School professor Teresa Amabile, workers are most creative when motivated primarily by intrinsic factors such as interest, enjoyment, satisfaction, and the challenge of the job itself, rather than pressure. or external incentives.

In addition, their studies suggest that workers are less creative on high-pressure days. They may feel productive because of the speed of work, but they will not be inspired. Nor can you modify systems and hire additional staff to help achieve a goal that requires innovation, the way you can when mundane work piles up. And creative people need another rare commodity: mental space. Working in a large team and constantly collaborating does not allow a person the clarity of mind to solve problems. They have to be insulated in some way, from all the other things that come up during the workday.

Need deadlines in our lives. As we mentioned before, deadlines can also be a prioritization and organization tool that many of us need in the chaos of our day to day. The key benefit is that they can prompt people to take action in a timely manner and consequently reduce the likelihood of procrastination (only if it is short-term) by creating or increasing urgency. For example, knowing that you have an upcoming deadline can create enough pressure to help you overcome problems such as lack of motivation.

Additionally, deadlines and the act of planning them can also be beneficial in saving time. For example, if you have to study for an exam, setting intermediate deadlines to study different parts of the syllabus can help you determine exactly what to study and when, so that when the time comes, you can focus on studying, rather than planning what to study. . And, in turn, to ensure that you do not spend more time than necessary on each thing.