Sian Berry, former co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales and current member of the London Assembly, wants to suppress cryptocurrency ads on local public transportation.

According to a Twitter post on November 14, Berry said that I would recommend to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to ban all kinds of cryptocurrency-related advertising on the city’s transport network, including many train and bus services. The assembly member’s call to action occurs after the token project Floki Inu announced that he would carry out a “total assault on London’s public transport system” with posters on subways and buses.

Like gambling ads, which we have finally got the Mayor to remove, there is no way our public services should be used to advertise these unregulated, risky schemes to Londoners. I asked for a ban in July and I am still pushing. https://t.co/i7EBxfbGrV – Sian Berry (@sianberry) November 14, 2021

“When the ad says ‘this is not regulated at all, you can lose all your money’ they should have thought better of it,” Berry said in an interview with The Guardian. “I don’t think cryptocurrency ads should be online. They are unethical.”

The UK capital is no stranger to cryptocurrency advertising, hosting a number of exchanges and projects. Some tokens, like Richard Heart’s HEX, have already been advertised in the city in newspapers, on public transportation, and even during sporting events. Last year, Binance covered the city with announcements ahead of the launch of its UK subsidiary.

Although many of these campaigns have gone ahead without incident, Berry’s concern seems to center on possible “pump and dump” schemes, in which the publicity of a project could cause large numbers of Londoners to buy tokens and only a few investors benefit by selling their shares when the price rises. The UK Advertising Standards Authority blocked a campaign by cryptocurrency exchange Luno in May by claiming that the firm’s statement “it’s time to buy” in the ads could give the impression that investing in Bitcoin (BTC) was “straightforward.” and accessible “.

“I want to clean the ads on the subway in several ways, including removing the ads for cars and airlines”, said Berry. “Financial risk products, such as gambling, are part of that policy. I don’t want to outright ban cryptocurrencies and I have no power to do so.”

Berry added which was not specifically targeting Floki in driving this campaign, but as one of three cryptocurrency advertising campaigns in London. Nevertheless, he pointed that the members of the Floki army (ie, token advocates on social media) had flooded her with messages “making it look more like a cult than a scam. “

In Floki’s case, the announcements appear to be contributing to a rise in the price of the token. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the token price skyrocketed more than 500% between October 26 and November 4, when it reached an all-time high of $ 0.0003406.

Cointelegraph reached out to Sian Berry, but did not receive a response at press time.

