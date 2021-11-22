LoL Worlds 2022 will take place in Mexico!

One of the most important eSports events in the entire industry will take place in Mexico next year. Thanks to a video posted ahead of time, fans of League of Legends realized that the world championship, better known as Worlds, will be held throughout North America in 2022.

In a video, which is currently private, it was revealed that League of Legends Worlds 2022 will be held at four venues in three North American countries. These are: New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Mexico. While the trailer that revealed these details is not available, the official site of this MOBA confirms that this information is real. This is the message that appears:

“After six years of traveling the world, Worlds 2022 returns to North America! LoL Esports is ready to bring the World Cup to Mexico City, New York, Toronto and San Francisco with a solid continental tour! ”

This not only represents Worlds’ return to North America since 2016, but this will be the first international tournament of this size in Mexico, since in the past we have seen events focused on the Latin American scene. However, at the moment it is unknown if the 2022 edition will have a face-to-face audience, something that is still under consideration taking into account the current situation of the pandemic.

In related topics, check out these Nike for professional players of League of Legends. In the same way, here you can check our gameplay of League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Editor’s Note:

This is great news. Worlds is considered one of the most important events, if not the most important, of the entire eSports scene. It will be interesting to see how the Mexican community reacts to an event of this level. Let’s just hope that the situation with the pandemic allows us to have a face-to-face audience.

Via: League of Legends