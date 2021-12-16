The toy company MGA Entertainment has released the first trading cards of the LOL Surprise dolls. based on non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Users can view their collection in their LOL Surprise Art Gallery and purchase additional NFTs in the LOL Art Shop when new collections become available.

The Polygon blockchain has been chosen to power all transactions.

The first cards based on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) created especially to accompany the LOL Surprise dolls collectible card game are now available for purchase.

Fans of the LOL Surprise doll collection will now have the opportunity to buy, sell, trade or store digital cards, while seeking to attract more young fans to the NFT ecosystem.

This firm, which also represents other dolls, among which the Bratz, Lalaloopsy and Rainbow High lines stand out, partnered last October with the digital assets consulting company Loconic, seeking to reinforce its sales by having a presence in the Space of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) together with a firm that has extensive experience in the exposure of this industry.

NFTs for sale in retail markets

The company will seek to place 10 million physical packages of the digital card game, which include 50 million individual cards. These packages will be distributed in 20 thousand points of sale of retailers such as Walmart, Target and Walgreens in the US, Tesco, Asda, Smyths and Amazon in Europe, before the end of 2021 declared Jamie Lewis, CEO of Ioconic.

This launch has been called “the largest retail NFT launch in history”.

Its holders will have the possibility of receiving a QR code that can be scanned and redeemed immediately for any of the rewards options available online in the Play LOL Surprise portal, which include digital purchase and sale cards, tokens, NFT or a digital model of the physical or corporal collection.

Polygon, the chosen blockchain

Polygon’s blockchain has been chosen to power all transactions while US startup Forte integrates blockchain technology into games.

“Polygon is delighted to support the world’s fastest growing toy doll brand, LOL Surprise !, as they move these beloved toys on-chain with the help of Ioconic. The NFTs of LOL Surprise! will provide an innovative way to increase fan engagement and open up exciting new opportunities for the LOL Surprise! can access a new digital domain ”. Declared Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon.

Increase your collection

Fans can buy the cards in 2 formats:

1) $ 2.99 booster pack, and

2) $ 9.99 starter set.

Booster packs include 8 collectible cards of different rarities and 3 collectible trophy tokens. Starter sets include 24 trading cards, 9 trophy tokens, a collectible mat, and a bracelet. The starter sets have all the essential tools needed to start playing the trading card game.

The starter set includes everything you need to start fun with the trading card game, certainly a digital release with which MGA Entertainment wants to further seduce the fan community and captivate potential new collectors, thanks to a refreshing way of relating to the hobby that has intoxicated many by LOL Surprise dolls.

“The collector community and kids alike will be delighted to see their favorite dolls and designs flourish on these high-quality business cards, as well as their blockchain version of digital collectibles.“, He said Isaac larian, CEO and founder of MGA.

