LoL: Maycam Evolve reached the final of the BK Pepsi League after defeating Nashe Esports 2-0

A few weeks after being eliminated early in the SuperCopa Flow, Maycam evolve reached the end of the BK Pepsi League after defeating Nashe Esports 2-0 in the semifinals. The definition will be before Oniria, And it will be played next Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Although it will be online, it can also be seen at one of the stands of the Argentina Game Show.

The team made up of Siicked, Van, 14Mat, Capi, Cesth and Ruderaliz dominated in a forceful way Nashe Esports in the semifinals. In the first map they had certain drawbacks in the early game, but as the minutes passed, they managed to get advantages and differences that gave them victory. In the second game, the Aphelios from Cap it was devastating. In 21 minutes of play, The pandas they made a difference of 17 thousand gold and sealed the ticket to the final with everything in their favor.

The Pandas will meet in the final against Oniria, squad that qualified for the definition minutes before by beating in the semifinal FT Esports by 2 to 1. The grand final will be played online this Saturday from 6:00 p.m., and will be broadcast through Twitch, but it can also be seen live at one of the stands of the Argentina Game Show.

This roster of Maycam evolve, came from competing in the SuperCopa Flow, one of the last tournaments of the year and which brings together some of the best esports organizations in Argentina. In this, Los Pandas failed to pass the first phase, since they were eliminated after placing in fourth place in group B below Leviathan Esports, River plate and Ualá Pampas with 1 win and 3 losses.

