LoL: Latin America will host Worlds for the first time in its history in 2022

Latin America will receive Worlds for the first time in its history, the League of Legends World Cup in 2022. Find out all the details In this note!

After 11 uninterrupted editions of Worlds, the world of League of Legends will have a stop at Mexico, which will mean the arrival of the most important international video game tournament for the first time in Latin America. The instance to be disputed in the Central American country will be the Play-in, while the group stage and playoffs will be played in USA and Canada.

The information came to light in Twitter from the user’s hands @FionnOnFire, who stated that he got the information from a video on Youtube that was no longer available. In this, it revealed that the cities selected as venues were New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Mexico.

Released in a YT video

Now, not only was the city defined, but also the stadiums that will be used. In Mexico the Arena will be used Esports Stadium at Artz Pedregal (Study where the ALL); on USA will be played in the theater of Madison Square Garden and in the Chase Center (Stadium of Golden state warriors); and in Canada will be disputed in Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Toronto raptors.

The 2021 edition of Worlds just concluded earlier this month in Reykjavik, Iceland, where Edward Gaming dethroned Damwon Gaming in the definition and was crowned champion for the first time. The contest was played without an audience in all instances due to the Coronavirus

This will not be the first time that an international tournament has arrived in Latin America, since the Mid Season Invitational of 2017 was played in Brazil, However, this will be the first time that the highest competition of League of Legends reach the region. In addition, it will be the first time that the tournament returns to North America after 5 years in Europe and Asia.

