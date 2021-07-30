Michael Waldron, is the main scriptwriter of Loki and now he has wanted to clarify some confusion about the multiverse that was left as a result of the end of season 1.

The series of Loki is very shocking because each episode tells something new that we had not seen before in Marvel studios. It also shows us the infinite probabilities of “Multiverse”Although this also caused some confusion among viewers. Now the writer Michael waldron gives a long explanation of why there are alternative timelines and variants if the TVA It is meant to protect the only sacred timeline.

“The best I can explain is that our approach to time travel was basically the philosophy that time is always happening. So there are infinite instances of time that always occur at the same time. So you and I are having this conversation right now. There is another case where we had this conversation 10 seconds ago. There is another time when we have this conversation in 10 seconds. In general, those three instances (you could literally say that they are all different universes on different timelines) are all the same. There are tiny little fluctuations in every instance of time. So, in the conversation between you and me, five times out of ten, I answer and say, “Hello.” And four times out of ten, I say, “Hey, nice to meet you.” And then maybe one in ten times, I’d say, “Hey man, fuck you. I don’t want to do this interview ”.

These concepts will be important to Doctor Strange 2.

The writer of Loki has also been in charge of the history of Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness (2022), therefore, everything we have seen in the series and the way of treating the timelines will be reflected in the sequel to the Supreme Sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) of Marvel studios.

