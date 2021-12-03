In 2020, SMEs have had to change their sales processes, migrate to the digital world and opt for technological tools that help them improve their logistics, therefore, representatives from Conalog, UPS and SimpliRoute, shared their opinion on the challenges and opportunities during his participation in the webinar Logistics, a competitiveness factor for SMEs, which is part of The American Express Business Class Webinar Series by Forbes Latam.

One of the challenges that small and medium-sized companies face is a more demanding, more informed and empowered consumer, who wants to be informed of where their product is at all times, in addition to receiving it in a timely manner. This means that companies of all sizes have to be more agile and aggressive in innovation, said Sandra Aragonez, president of the National Council of Executives in Logistics and Supply Chain (CONALOG).

Rosalva Rivera, director of marketing for UPS, District of Mexico and Latin America, agrees with her, adding that electronic commerce was one of the great triggers in terms of changes in consumer buying habits. “We reached levels in e-commerce that we did not have planned until 2025, this acceleration that took place made companies adjust their business models.”

For SMEs, this situation represented a greater challenge, since many did not have the necessary resources, such as talent or technology to face it, “more than 40% had to reinvent themselves to survive”, and they migrated to digital channels, according to a study conducted by UPS.

Álvaro Echeverría, founder and CEO of SimpliRoute, explained that before the pandemic, many SMEs were used only to sell through traditional channels, physical stores, but not being able to do so, that changed their way of working and when talking about logistics, it represented a new problem, not only because of the need to sell online, but also when talking about deliveries. They had to deliver great service without knowing how to do it.

Thus, electronic commerce modified the logistics of SMEs, since now it is not only enough to understand the needs of the client but also to offer them more options for purchasing, shipping, communication channels, etc., use this information and give them experiences of easy and simple shopping.

“What role does technology play? it is a fundamental role in the last mile (it refers to the management of the last journey for the final delivery), because it gives us the flexibility and visibility that this process requires, and the client is demanding more and more ”, said Álvaro Echeverría.

How to optimize the logistics of SMEs?

For Sandra Aragonez from Conalog, the key is to innovate in the experience that SMEs give their clients. The first step to achieve this is to know their needs, hand in hand with the use of technology. “Currently the consumer does not buy a product, but an experience”, if the SME innovates in that experience it can transform its logistics model, based on time, visibility and data.

For her part, Rosalva Rivera from UPS recommended taking advantage of international markets and getting rid of the fear of exporting. “We believe that there is a lot to do, there is a lot of demand and taste for Mexican products, so you have to take advantage of it. The recommendation is to find support networks, take advantage of them. There is an interest in the logistics community to support SMEs to get ahead, through appropriate and tailor-made advice ”.

Álvaro de SimpliRoute added that it is important that SMEs do not think about turning everything into technology just because they believe that with this single action they will solve all their problems. “You have to understand where it is required, do it efficiently and know what your client wants, not do it just to do it.”

Without a doubt, small and medium-sized companies have had to reconfigure their sales and communication processes and, above all, focus on improving their logistics, since their correct operation can become a key element to differentiate themselves from their competition and boost their growth.

